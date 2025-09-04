World Soccer

Home » Sport » Phakaaathi » World Soccer

Strasbourg sign England’s Chilwell from Chelsea

Picture of Agence France Presse

By Agence France Presse

2 minute read

4 September 2025

08:32 am

No details of a fee were revealed by Strasbourg, who are owned by the same BlueCo consortium that runs Chelsea.

Strasbourg sign England's Chilwell from Chelsea

Ben Chilwell of Chelsea has joined Strasbourg. Photo: MI News / NurPhoto via AFP

England international full-back Ben Chilwell has joined Strasbourg from Chelsea on a two-year deal, the French club announced late on Monday.

No details of a fee were revealed by Strasbourg, who are owned by the same BlueCo consortium that runs Chelsea.

ALSO READ: Galatasaray sign Gundogan from Man City on free transfer

Chilwell, who is 28, had been at Stamford Bridge since 2020 and played in the team that won the Champions League the following year.

However, he gradually fell out of favour and made just one appearance last season before finishing the campaign on loan at Crystal Palace, for whom he featured on their triumphant FA Cup run.

The former Leicester City defender could now come up against Palace with the sides drawn to face each other in this season’s UEFA Conference League.

Chilwell has won 21 caps for England but none since March of last year.

At Strasbourg he will play under English coach Liam Rosenior and will be a teammate of several players who have come from Chelsea.

ALSO READ: Man City sign goalkeeper Donnarumma from PSG as Ederson departs

The Ligue 1 side signed young French midfielder Mathis Amougou from the Stamford Bridge club during the summer, as well as young full-back Ishe Samuels-Smith.

Goalkeeper Mike Penders and Ecuador starlet Kendry Paez moved from Chelsea to Alsace on loan, while Mamadou Sarr was bought by the Premier League team from Strasbourg before being loaned back.

Read more on these topics

Chelsea F.C. Premier League (EPL)

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Rugby Springboks team to face All Blacks at Eden Park: Kolisi at No 8, Kriel to captain side
Opinion Gerrie Nel’s dossier on Julius Malema will make waves
Politics ANC mulls ‘undemocratic’ leadership rule changes
News Family seeks answers after hit-and-run
South Africa WATCH: Cape municipal HR manager calls for restrictions on white employment

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp