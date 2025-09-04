Strasbourg sign England’s Chilwell from Chelsea

No details of a fee were revealed by Strasbourg, who are owned by the same BlueCo consortium that runs Chelsea.

England international full-back Ben Chilwell has joined Strasbourg from Chelsea on a two-year deal, the French club announced late on Monday.

No details of a fee were revealed by Strasbourg, who are owned by the same BlueCo consortium that runs Chelsea.



Chilwell, who is 28, had been at Stamford Bridge since 2020 and played in the team that won the Champions League the following year.

However, he gradually fell out of favour and made just one appearance last season before finishing the campaign on loan at Crystal Palace, for whom he featured on their triumphant FA Cup run.

The former Leicester City defender could now come up against Palace with the sides drawn to face each other in this season’s UEFA Conference League.

Chilwell has won 21 caps for England but none since March of last year.

At Strasbourg he will play under English coach Liam Rosenior and will be a teammate of several players who have come from Chelsea.



The Ligue 1 side signed young French midfielder Mathis Amougou from the Stamford Bridge club during the summer, as well as young full-back Ishe Samuels-Smith.

Goalkeeper Mike Penders and Ecuador starlet Kendry Paez moved from Chelsea to Alsace on loan, while Mamadou Sarr was bought by the Premier League team from Strasbourg before being loaned back.