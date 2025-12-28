World Soccer

Home » Sport » Phakaaathi » World Soccer

Sudan beat Equatorial Guinea for rare AFCON win

Picture of Agence France Presse

By Agence France Presse

2 minute read

28 December 2025

08:24 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

Unlucky Torino centre-back Coco saw the ball come off him and ricochet into the net in the 74th minute.

Sudan - Equatorial Guinea - AFCON

John Otenyal of Sudan celebrates his side taking the lead against Equatorial Guinea on Sunday. Picture: Nour Aknajja/BackpagePix

Sudan boosted their chances of qualifying for the knockout stage of the Africa Cup of Nations after a Saul Coco own goal gave them a 1-0 win over Equatorial Guinea on Sunday.

Unlucky Torino centre-back Coco saw the ball come off him and ricochet into the net in the 74th minute in Casablanca when his teammate Luis Asue attempted to clear a Sudan free-kick.

Sudan won the Africa Cup of Nations in 1970 but this is just their second victory in 18 matches across six appearances at the tournament since then.

They lie 117th in the FIFA world rankings, compared to Equatorial Guinea in 97th.

The win leaves Kwesi Appiah’s team on three points from two games in Group E, while Equatorial Guinea have lost both matches so far.

Sudan are competing at this AFCON in Morocco despite the country having been devastated since war broke out between the army and rival paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in April 2023.

They will play Burkina Faso in their last group game on Wednesday and will be aiming to reach the knockout stages of the Cup of Nations for just the second time since that 1970 triumph — they got to the quarter-finals in 2012 before losing to eventual winners Zambia.

Read more on these topics

Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Equatorial Guinea Sudan

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Education Mpumalanga primary school teacher declared unfit to work with kids after pupil kissing case
Politics Joburg’s nightmare: Alternative accommodation for hijacked buildings a challenge
Crime Major drug busts of 2025: is it increased criminality or better policing?
Business Le Creuset-owner enters the Forbes list: Meet South Africa’s richest 8 people
Politics SACP to attend ANC’s birthday celebrations as parties prepare to clash at polls

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp