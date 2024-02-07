WATCH: Nigeria legend Kanu backs Super Eagles to win AFCON

'We are going to win this tournament ... this is our cup, it's coming back home,' said Kanu in a video he posted on Twitter.

Nwankwo Kanu celebrates after Nigeria beat Bafana in the quarterfinals of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations. The two sides meet again in the semifinals on Wednesday. Picture: Khaled DESOUKI / AFP

Former Arsenal and Nigeria star Nwankwo Kanu believes the Super Eagles will win the Africa Cup of Nations title.

Kanu posted a video on his Twitter account on Wednesday where he wrote:

Kanu then said in the video:

“I told you from the beginning … the boys have done us proud …. we are going to win this tournament … this is our cup, it’s coming back home.

“Come on Super Eagles!”

Nigeria and Bafana Bafana will meet in the semifinal in Bouake on Wednesday with the kick off at 7pm SA time. Bafana have only ever beaten Nigeria once in a competitive fixture and have lost all three times the two sides have met at an Africa Cup of Nations finals in the past.

Team spirit

Bafana, however, are playing with a team spirit in this competition that is making a mockery of the fact that they have fewer overseas-based players than any other country at this tournament.

And Hugo Broos’ men will no doubt be determined to make Kanu eat his words.

Kanu won a gold medal with Nigeria at the 1996 Olympic Games in Atlanta, and played for the Super Eagles in three World Cup finals, in 1998, 2002 and 2010.

He never won an Africa Cup of Nations with Nigeria, picking up a runners-up medal in 2000, and four third-place medals – in 2002, 2004, 2006 and 2008.