OPINION – Tau needs to unleash the Lion against Nigeria in AFCON semifinal

For a player of his caliber, there is so much that he can offer.

I think the Bafana Bafana and Nigeria Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) semifinal clash couldn’t have come at a better time for our star forward Percy Tau to step up and show what he is really about to the rest of the world.

ALSO READ: Bafana players spotted walking barefoot, Mokwena explains why

For some reason, Tau hasn’t been at his best since the start of the tournament. We all know that he can do better.

He does still contribute to the team, but for a player of his caliber, there is so much that he can offer, starting against a Super Eagles side that will be looking to go all out when the teams meet at the Stade Bouake on Wednesday.

This is one of the biggest games for Bafana in many years – the hopes of a nation are resting on this match.

We haven’t reached this stage of the continental tournament in 24 years and last reached the final in 2000. Our only AFCON title, of course, came way back in 1996.

It has been an amazing effort by the team to get this far, especially when you consider that Bafana didn’t even qualify for the last AFCON.

I am pretty sure Hugo Broos will be crossing his fingers that all his players are on top of their game. And Tau is the one who needs to carry the team forward. We need to see more of his creativity.

Tau has a knack for scoring crucial goals and runs past defenders to create goals for his teammates with ease. We have seen it before in the Bafana jersey, and at Mamelodi Sundowns, as well as at his current club Al-Ahly.

There is no better time for us to beat Nigeria, I believe this is the moment that all South Africans have been waiting for, to finally see their side beat Nigeria at an AFCON finals and go all the way and lift the trophy for the second time.

ALSO READ: Bafana’s Broos has no plans to quit after AFCON

Tau, the Lion of Judah, we believe in your talent, and we know what you can do.