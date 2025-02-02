OPINION: South Africa’s current crop of junior athletes are next level

The nation's young sprinters and hurdlers are breaking new ground.

Athletes who perform well at youth or junior level usually don’t reach the lofty heights expected of them at senior level, for various reasons, but if pure talent is anything to go by, South African athletics is facing a potential golden age.

Following a memorable period between 2012 and 2017 which saw a handful of local stars shining at the highest level, the nation experienced a slump, failing to secure medals at major global championships until the drought was broken when javelin thrower Jo-Ane van Dyk and the national men’s 4x100m relay team stepped on the podium at last year’s Paris Olympics.

And while some younger senior athletes are showing real potential, the next generation could break new ground. The current crop of junior athletes are phenomenally talented.

Sprinters and hurdlers

Bayanda Walaza made waves last year, winning the 100m/200m double at the World Athletics U20 Championships in Lima, and he will again turn out in the junior division this season.

Equally promising are the likes of 17-year-old athletes Tumi Ramokgopa, Njabulo Mbatha and Matodzi Ndou, who are already shattering the ceiling in their age groups.

Last year, Ramokgopa broke the national youth girls record in the 400m hurdles, clocking 47.04 seconds to finish third in the final of the SA Senior Championships at the age of 16, while Mbatha is showing similar potential in the boys’ 400m hurdles event, having finished fourth at last year’s World Athletics U20 Championships at the age of 17.

And Ndou shattered the SA youth record in the 110m hurdles last season, stopping the clock at 12.98 to become only the third U18 athlete in history to run under 13 seconds in the event.

This week, at the Curro Top 14 meeting in Pretoria, sprint sensation Leendert Koekemoer also stuck up his hand as a potential global superstar.

Koekemoer flaunted his talent two years ago, clocking 46.38 over 400m at the age of 15, but injuries derailed his 2024 season.

He proved he was back to his best on Wednesday, however, storming around the track in 45.96 seconds to open his season in explosive fashion, and with two years left in the junior age group, he is expected to be the next in a string of 400m stars recently produced in this country.

Managing their development

For youth and junior athletes to succeed in the long run, it is crucial that parents and coaches don’t push them too hard and ensure they are enjoying the sport.

If not, they either disappear at senior level due to persistent injuries, or they eventually call it quits because they just don’t want to beat their bodies into submission anymore.

Let’s hope the athletes listed above are protected by the adults who are managing their fledgling careers. If they are, South African athletics fans can prepare themselves for another golden era.

These kids certainly have the talent. Let’s hope they reach their potential.