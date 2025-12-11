South African golfers take charge of Alfred Dunhill Championship

A number of well-known SA golfers are in the chasing pack at Royal Johannesburg.

Little-known Spaniard, Eugenio Chacarra, who is ranked 150th in the world, and South African Christiaan Burke, equally un familiar to those who don’t follow local golf too closely and ranked 713, fired the lowest rounds on day one of the Alfred Dunhill Championship at the East Course at Royal Johannesburg on Thursday to lead by one shot from two South Africans hungry for more titles.

Chacarra made eight birdies, an eagle three at the par-5 18th hole, and one bogey in a round of 63 to be nine-under-par alongside Burke, who made 10 birdies and an eagle three at the par-5 18th but also three bogeys.

The 25-year-old Burke had six birdies in a row from holes one to six.

At eight-under-par after scintillating rounds of 64 going into round two are former SA Open champions, Brandon Stone (eight birdies and no drop shots) and Thriston Lawrence, also eight birdies and no drop shots.

Bunched chasing pack

Two more South Africans are a further shot back, at seven-under-par, namely Daniel van Tonder and LIV Golf star Branden Grace, both shooting 65s.England’s Brandon Robinson Thompson is also in the mix at seven-under-par.

Oliver Bekker is tied sixth on six-under-par, while Aldrich Potgieter is tied 12th at five-under par with the likes of Dean Burmester, Louis Oosthuizen, Jaden Schaper, Shaun Norris, Casey Jarvis and Christiaan Bezuidenhout.

Oosthuizen, also now an LIV Golf Tour player, had a clean card with five birdies.

One-hundred-fifty-six golfers teed off at Royal Johannesburg on Thursday, the tournament having moved from Leopard Creek which is undergoing some repairs this year.

Oosthuizen happy to be home

Before the tournament teed off Oosthuizen said he was excited to be back playing in South Africa.

“I do like this golf course and it’s just nice being back in Johannesburg and playing where the golf ball goes a bit further. I’m looking forward to the week.

“It’s nice being back on a golf course I played a long time ago,” said the 2023 winner of the Alfred Dunhill Championship.

He added: “If you look at the list of winners, it’s a really special championship. I would love to add that leopard trophy to my cabinet. I’ve been working really hard to get ready for this week. I’m excited and the game is taking shape again. But I’m also just pleased to be playing in South Africa again.”