Southern Guards lead the way at Steyn City after first round of LIV Golf SA

Two Americans are on top of the leaderboard after round one, but SA's Branden Grace is not far behind.

Americans Charles Howell III and Bryson DeChambeau, both of the Crushers team, lead the way in the individual competition after the first round of the LIV Golf tournament being held at Steyn City, on the outskirts of Joburg.

It is the first LIV tournament in Africa.

Play got underway at an earlier 10.05am shotgun start on Thursday because of a threat of afternoon thunderstorms, with the South Africa player team, the Southern Guards, receiving plenty of attention and cheers.

And Louis Oosthuizen, Charl Schwartzel, Branden Grace and Dean Burmester didn’t disappoint in front of their home fans as their combined scores ensured the Southern Guards the top place on the team leaderboard after round one, on a joint score of 18-under-par.

In second place are Smash on 17-under-par and third are Crushers (-16).

Individual competition

The four South African golfers are also well-placed in the individual competition after round one.

Howell III shot an excellent 63 with eight birdies and no drop shots while DeChambeau’s 63 included nine birdies and a drop shot.

Chasing the Americans in third is Grace whose 64 included six birdies, an eagle and a bogey while Sergio Garcia’s 64 included seven birdies and no drop shots.

The three other South Africans also played well, with Schwartzel, who’s nursing a back injury, shooting a 66, Burmester a 67 and Oosthuizen a 69.

Jon Rahm opened with a 65, Cam Smith a 66 and Joaquin Niemann a 67.

FULL LEADERBOARD