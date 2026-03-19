SA players say first round of LIV Golf at Steyn City was ‘amazing’ and ‘special’

The SA player team, Southern Guards, lead the way in the team competition, while in the individual standings the local players are also well-placed.

Two of South Africa’s most successful current players, Charl Schwartzel and Dean Burmester, called the opening day of the LIV Golf tournament at Steyn City on Thursday among the very best of their careers.

It is the first time that the breakaway Saudi-backed LIV Golf league is taking place in Africa.

SA players take charge of team competition

Besides the four-man Southern Guards team, made up of Schwartzel, Burmester, Branden Grace and captain Louis Oosthuizen, leading the way in the team competition after a stunning opening round, on a combined score of 18-under-par, the four players themselves are well-placed in the individual competition.

Grace is just one shot back of the joint leaders, Americans Charles Howell III and Bryson DeChambeau, both of the Crushers team and who both shot opening 63s to be eight-under-par, while Schwartzel, who teed off at 10.05am Thursday despite a bad back, shot an excellent 66, Burmester went round the par-71 layout in 67 shots and Oosthuizen recorded a 69.

Grace’s seven-under-par score 64 included six birdies, an eagle and a bogey. Spain’s Sergio Garcia also shot a 64.

Tears in the eyes

It was an emotional start to the day at Steyn City, with Schwartzel getting the tournament underway on the first hole, backed by a vociferous home crowd which just got bigger and bigger as the day went on.

“This was one of the best experiences I’ve ever had on a golf course,” said Schwartzel, who won the 2011 Masters at Augusta as well as the first LIV event in London in June 2022, after his round.

“I had goosebumps on that first tee. I nearly had tears in my eyes.”

He said it was touch-and-go and he nearly withdrew from the tournament before the start of play.

“I phoned Louis last night (Wednesday) and told him I was in trouble with the back. It started in Singapore and got worse and worse. I, however, got here at 6am and had physiotherapy, acupuncture and a warm bath … let’s see how it goes.

“But, it was amazing to play here in front of the home fans.”

‘Shaking like a poisoned dog’

Burmester said the opening day of LIV South Africa was “the pinnacle of my career”.

“It’s the most backing I’ve ever had from the fans. I’ve never felt this before. It was a special day,” he said.

“It was amazing and emotional … I was shaking like a poisoned dog on the first tee.”

Among the other big-name stars, Jon Rahm opened with a 65, Cam Smith a 66 and Joaquin Niemann a 67.

Friday’s second round will again tee off via a shotgun start at 10.05am.

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