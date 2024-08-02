OPINION: Track athletes under pressure, but they can deliver at Paris Olympics

The track and field competition begins on Friday.

With swimmer Tatjana Smith having led the charge over the first week of the Olympic Games, the focus will shift to athletics for the second half of the showpiece as South Africa’s track and field stars look to add to the nation’s growing medal haul.

While they missed out on a medal at the Tokyo Games three years ago — the first time since readmission that the country hasn’t earned an athletics medal at the Olympics — the national track and field team will be confident of returning to the podium in Paris.

And they might not have to wait long to bag a medal, with the squad expected to make an explosive start this weekend.

First competitors

Middle-distance runner Prudence Sekgodiso will be among the first track athletes to compete, as she goes in the first-round 800m heats at 7.25pm on Friday night, with her sights set on a potential medal in the final next week.

Meanwhile, long-distance runner Adrian Wildschutt will be the first athlete in SA colours with a chance for a medal in the 10 000m final on Friday evening (9.20pm).

But the real fireworks are expected on Saturday and Sunday when Akani Simbine turns out in the men’s 100m event.

After finishing in the top five in the short-sprint final at the last two editions of the Games, Simbine looks to be in the shape of his life, and he will be hungry for his first Olympic medal. The final, if he gets that far, will be held at 9.50pm on Sunday.

Relay hopes

Even if he misses out in the individual 100m sprint, Simbine will have another chance for a spot on the podium when he anchors the men’s 4x100m relay team later next week.

The SA squad will also be gunning for a medal in the men’s 4x400m relay, which is expected to be anchored by world record holder Wayde van Niekerk.

South Africa’s swimmers have done well, and the track and field athletes are under pressure now to perform at their best and keep the nation’s medal tally rising.

If the form they’ve shown this year is anything to go by, they should give SA fans a few more reasons to celebrate.