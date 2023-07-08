By Vusi Voetsek
3 minute read
8 Jul 2023
7:30 am
Sport

Vusi Voetsek: Shame on you Safa and Danny Jordaan

By Vusi Voetsek

In no scenario on earth would Bafana Bafana have been treated in this manner by Safa.

Danny Jordaan
Danny Jordaan. Picture: Lee Warren/Gallo Images
Banyana Banyana jetted off to New Zealand this week for the Fifa Women's World Cup, safe in the knowledge that they will be rewarded financially for their participation in the global showpiece. Yet, the fact that it took the ridiculous scenes we witnessed last Saturday at the Tsakane Stadium, and the intervention of government, as well as the Motsepe Foundation, to get these World Cup bonuses secured, casts an extremely poor light on the South African Football Association and in particular its president, Danny Jordaan. The friendly between Banyana and Botswana at Tsakane Stadium was supposed to be a send...

Read more on these topics