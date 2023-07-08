Bafana edge 10-man Botswana in thrilling Cosafa Cup clash

Compiled by Khaya Ndubane

South Africa came back from a goal down to beat neighbours Botswana 2-1 in an entertaining Cosafa Cup Group A clash at the King Zwelithini Stadium on Saturday afternoon.



Bafana Bafana could have won the match by a bigger margin had they taken the opportunities that presented themselves especially when the Zebras were one man down. In the end though the victory was enough to take them to the top of the group standings on four points after two games, with Namibia and Swaziland still to meet later in the day.

Botswana, who beat Swaziland 3-0 in the first group match, are second. Namibia are third after their draw with South Africa on Wednesday and Swaziland are fourth.



The first half failed to produce any goals , with the teams going on the break still locked at 0-0.



The match came alive in the 63rd minute when Thatayaone Kgamanyane put Botswana in the lead with a well taken goal.



But that lead only lasted for three minutes as Bafana Bafana found the equaliser through Iqraam Rayners from the penalty spot. South Africa were awarded the penalty after Tebogo Kopelang fouled Victor Letsoalo inside the box. The Botswana defender was shown a red card for the foul.



Shaune Mogaila put Bafana in the lead in the 67th minute with a wonderful strike following a good build-up from the Cosafa Cup hosts.



South Africa had plenty of chances to put the game beyond Botswana’s reach, but they failed utilise them, but in the end they hanged on to their slender lead to register their first victory of the tournament after they played to a 1-1 draw with Namibia in their opening group match on Wednesday.