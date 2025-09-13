OPINION: Even without Walaza, the SA team will be chasing medals in Tokyo

Jo-Ane du Plessis, Akani Simbine and Zakithi Nene will all be targeting medals in their individual events.

Not only is it a big blow for the youngster from a personal perspective, but Bayanda Walaza’s absence from the SA team for the World Athletics Championships could have an effect on the national 4x100m relay squad’s medal chances.

Walaza picked up a hamstring injury in the recent Diamond League final in Zurich, and while his management team claimed he would be ready to race in Tokyo, Athletics South Africa confirmed on Wednesday he had been withdrawn.

The 19-year-old SA junior 100m record holder has one of the fastest starts in international sprinting and he played a key role in the national squad securing a silver medal in the 4x100m relay at last year’s Olympic Games in Paris.

That’s not to say his spot can’t be filled. The likes of Retshidisitswe Mlenga (who has replaced Walaza in the 100m event), 200m specialist Sinesipho Dambile, national 100m champion Gift Leotlela and rising star Abduraghmaan Karriem are all available, along with Akani Simbine, Bradley Nkoana and Shaun Maswanganyi, who formed part of the relay team that ran the Olympic final in Paris.

But the national coaches might have to shift things around a bit in an attempt to fill the gap left by Walaza, and hopefully the combination that competes in the final will have enough time to work together and practice their changeovers.

Bradley Nkoana, Akani Simbine, Sinesipho Dambile and Bayanda Walaza after winning gold in the 4x100m final at the 2025 World Athletics Relays. Picture: Wang Zhao/AFP

Other medal contenders

Fortunately for South Africa, the 4x100m relay team are not the nation’s only medal contenders in Tokyo.

He is probably going to have to break his national 100m record of 9.82 seconds to get on the podium, but experienced sprinter Simbine is confident he is peaking at the right time.

And while he has had to shake off an injury in the build-up to the showpiece, Zakithi Nene is equally confident of securing a medal in the 400m sprint.

The fastest one-lap runner in the world this year, after clocking 43.76 seconds in Nairobi earlier this season, Nene will also anchor a strong 4x400m relay team which includes 400m world record holder Wayde van Niekerk, rising stars Lythe Pillay and Udeme Okon, junior sensation Leendert Koekemoer, and regular squad members Gardeo Isaacs and Mthi Mthimkulu.

In other events, Jo-Ane du Plessis is probably the nation’s best medal prospect.

The Olympic javelin throw silver medallist has not gone beyond 63 metres this year, but she achieved podium places at four Diamond League meetings, and she proved in Paris last year that she can deliver on big occasions.

Outside chances

Earlier this season, after she won the world indoor 800m title, it seemed Prudence Sekgodiso might be a shoo-in for a medal in Tokyo, but Sekgodiso has looked tired in her last two races, and we’ll have to hope she can go three rounds and still be competitive in the final. If she can do that, she has a real chance.

And though the marathon is always unpredictable, SA record holder Elroy Gelant has the experience to put up a fight in the men’s race.

In the form of his life, if he has a good run, Gelant could spring a surprise.

So it is disappointing that Walaza will not compete in Tokyo, but even without the teenager, the SA team will still be chasing a bag full of medals.