SA ready for G20 summit as US sends low-level delegation

A representative from the US Embassy will attend the G20 summit after US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced he is boycotting the meeting.

South African authorities said they are prepared for a high-level meeting of G20 foreign ministers this week.

The meeting will take place on Thursday and Friday in the south of Johannesburg.

However, the gathering occurs amid a diplomatic storm between South Africa and the United States (US) following the Trump administration’s accusations of land seizures and the subsequent halt of foreign aid to Pretoria.

Rubio rejects G20 summit over SA’s ‘bad’ policies

At the beginning of February, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced on X that he would not attend this week’s meeting.

“I will NOT attend the G20 summit in Johannesburg. South Africa is doing very bad things. Expropriating private property. Using G20 to promote solidarity, equality, and sustainability. In other words, DEI and climate change,” said Rubio.

US embassy representative will attend

However, during a media briefing in Johannesburg on Wednesday, South Africa’s G20 sous-sherpa ambassador, Xolisa Mabhongo, said there would be no absence of major powers at the meeting.

“As far as we are concerned, all G20 members will be in attendance. There will be no absence of major powers. Of the 20 countries, 15 are represented by foreign ministers. Four are represented by deputy ministers, and one, which is the United States (US), will be represented by their representative based in the US embassy in Pretoria,” he said.

Mabhongo said the foreign ministers will discuss several global issues affecting their respective countries. However, he did not say if one of those issues includes the feud between Pretoria and Washington.

“We expect that they will talk about several developments around the world. For South Africa, the G20 should continue strengthening multilateralism,” he said.

G20 summit in SA marks first on African soil

Mabhongo said this week’s meeting is significant because at least 35 ministers from all over the world will attend.

“There is no question about its significance. This is the first time the G20 has been hosted on African soil.

“We see a commitment by G20 members to come to South Africa and deliberate on pressing global issues and seek solutions.”

Mabhongo could not say if there will be any road closures around the Nasrec Expo Centre where the meeting will be held.

