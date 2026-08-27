How to book your budget-friendly getaway anywhere in South Africa

If you want to book an affordable getaway, this is how and when you can do it

Sho’t Left Travel Week might be just what you need to finally explore South Africa.

How often do we dream about escaping to faraway destinations while forgetting that some of the most spectacular experiences are right on our doorstep? From dramatic coastlines and buzzing cities to quiet bush escapes, mountain adventures and unforgettable food experiences, South Africa has plenty waiting to be discovered.

This is where Sho’t Left Travel Week comes in.

Running from 7 to 13 September, the travel week invites you to stop scrolling through other people’s holiday pictures and start planning your own adventure. And the best part is, your idea of a holiday doesn’t have to fit anyone else’s definition of a getaway.

Maybe you want a romantic weekend somewhere beautiful. Perhaps you need a family break that does not involve hours of planning. Or maybe your idea of luxury is simply checking into a hotel, ordering room service and refusing to answer emails for 48 hours.

Start planning now

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Travellers can find deals and start putting those long-overdue local travel plans into motion. And if you cannot find exactly what you are looking for, you still have an option. A tailored package can be arranged by simply contacting the product owner through the website to discuss your needs.

That means your getaway doesn’t have to start with a rigid package that tells you exactly where to go, what to do, and when to do it. You can explore possibilities that make sense for you.

Your country, your adventure

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There is something rather special about travelling locally. You already know the language, you probably know where to find your favourite snacks, and there is no need to spend hours recovering from jet lag before the holiday has even started.

More importantly, travelling within South Africa allows you to see familiar places differently.

A weekend in KwaZulu-Natal can become a food adventure. Gauteng can turn into a staycation filled with restaurants, art and entertainment. The Western Cape can offer everything from wine farms to coastal escapes, while Limpopo and Mpumalanga can transport you into the heart of some of the country’s most beautiful landscapes.

The trick is to stop thinking that a holiday only counts if you have crossed an international border. Sometimes the best adventure starts with a simple question: “Where can we go this weekend?”

Here’s how to book your ultimate getaway

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Head to www.shotleft.co.za to explore an array of travel deals on offer.

Scroll down to the footer and select your preferred province, then filter your search by experience and price range.

Browse through the available options until one catches your eye.

When you find a deal you like, click ‘Explore More’ and then ‘Book Now’ to see the product owner’s contact details, allowing you to enquire and book directly.

Can you book your holiday in Travel Week and use it later? Yes.

Why wait for the perfect excuse?

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Sho’t Left Travel Week is about making that question easier to answer.

Whether your reason is one of the thousand reasons to travel or one that belongs entirely to you, this is a chance to start planning.

So browse the deals, dream a little, and find somewhere you have always wanted to visit. Because South Africa is not just somewhere you live. It is somewhere you can explore.