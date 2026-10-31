Limpopo game lodge wins top award

The lodge boasts unique attractions unmatched in the province, including rare sightings of white lions, African lions, white tigers, and orange tigers.

Limpopo’s tourism sector has received a major international boost after the Shekinah Lion & Game Lodge in Vaalwater was named South Africa’s Best Luxury Lodge at the 2026 World Luxury Hotel Awards.

The prestigious ceremony was held at the Siam Kempinski Hotel in Bangkok, Thailand, on 24 October 2026.

Established in 2006, the World Luxury Hotel Awards recognise excellence in the luxury hospitality industry, with winners determined by votes from guests, travellers and industry professionals.

The win came as the lodge, situated in the Waterberg District – a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve – prepared to celebrate its third anniversary since opening on 28 October 2023.

Premier hails win as investment payoff

Premier Dr Phophi Ramathuba said the achievement shows the value of investing in quality tourism experiences that showcase Limpopo’s natural beauty, wildlife, hospitality and economic potential.

“We congratulate the management and staff of Shekinah Lion & Game Lodge on this remarkable international achievement. Their recognition places Limpopo firmly on the global tourism map and demonstrates that our province has the capacity to compete with the best in the world,” she said.

The premier singled out Shekinah as a success story from the Limpopo Investment Conference, linking tourism excellence directly to economic development and job creation.

“We appreciate Shekinah Lion & Game Lodge for its confidence in Limpopo as an investment destination and for contributing to the development of our tourism offering.

“The progress achieved by establishments such as this demonstrates the importance of translating investment commitments into tangible projects that enhance our province’s appeal, create opportunities and stimulate local economic development,” she said.

She reiterated government’s commitment to creating an enabling environment for investors and supporting tourism enterprises that drive sustainable development and employment.

On cloud nine

Speaking from Thailand on Thursday, Lodge Marketing and Communications Manager Eleh Mathobo said Shekinah staff, management and owners were on cloud nine.

“This is exuberant news for the lodge, South Africa, Limpopo and the people of the Waterberg region. This is the result of three years of dedication, hard work and teamwork. We are proud that at last our beautiful facility is mentioned in the same breath as previous winners on the world stage,” said Mathobo.

Asked what made Shekinah stand out, she said it was hospitality in its truest sense: offering a home away from home.

“From the entrance of our lodge to our offerings, we quench the thirst of our visitors as they arrive. We give them a hand massage after reception, take their luggage to their warm, welcoming rooms, sometimes even help them unpack before immersing them in our world-class, serene surroundings,” she said.

The lodge boasts unique attractions unmatched in the province, including rare sightings of white lions, African lions, white tigers and orange tigers.

“To mention but a few, we have unique animal sightings. The atmosphere is relaxed, and our rooms offer a sanctuary never experienced elsewhere in the province, and beyond,” she said proudly.

Limpopo more than a fruit basket

Limpopo MEC for Economic Development, Environment and Tourism Tshitereke Baldwin Matibe said he was beaming with pride.

“Shekinah’s win proves to those doubting Thomases that Limpopo is not only the fruit basket of the nation, but also a premier tourist destination of the country,” Matibe said.

The award is significant for the provincial economy.

Tourism remains one of Limpopo’s key growth pillars alongside mining and agriculture, and international accolades are expected to drive more domestic and international travellers to the Waterberg region – translating into more bed nights, more jobs, more demand for local produce and services, and more revenue.