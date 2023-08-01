Not your standard safari: 10 unexpected experiences in Southern Africa

Compiled by Asanda Mbayimbayi

When the words “African safari” come to mind, most people envision open 4×4 game-viewing vehicles, safari guides, trackers, and guests embarking on an adventure to spot the iconic Big 5 in Africa’s bushveld.

This classic safari holiday is undoubtedly a must-try experience in one’s lifetime, but it only reveals a glimpse of the myriad of safari opportunities Southern Africa has to offer.

In reality, there are at least 10 distinct safari experiences that you should consider adding to your bucket list:

1. River Safari

Replace the lodge and Land Rover with a lavish houseboat cruising along the Chobe River in the northern parts of Botswana, and encounter an entirely fresh outlook on the conventional safari.

Glide effortlessly on almost noiseless river tenders, granting you proximity to wildlife as they approach the water to quench their thirst − all achieved in the most serene, mindful and sustainable manner imaginable.

“Botswana is an iconic safari destination, and a river safari along the Chobe River, which sustains incredible concentrations of game, is a real bucket-list experience.

“The region is home to the world’s largest elephant population too, and guests on our collection of beautiful houseboats never get used to seeing 100-strong herds on the banks – or splashing in the shallows of the Chobe River,” said Kate Powell, Zambezi Queen Collection sales and marketing general manager.

2. Walking Safari

South Luangwa National Park in Zambia is renowned for its walking safaris, and Giltedge executive chairman Sean Kritzinger believes that embarking on foot is the ideal method to completely engage with nature, fully embracing the sights, scents, and sounds of the wilderness.

“Walking safaris with experienced guides allow you to explore areas only accessible on foot.

“You will learn so much about the region’s fauna and flora, get completely off grid, enjoy unmatched game viewing and learn how to track animals as you completely forget about life back home,” said Kritzinger.

Walking safaris allow you to explore areas only accessible on foot. Picture: Supplied

3. Desert Safari

Namibia provides unforgettable desert safaris, ranging from the crimson dunes of Sossusvlei in the southern Namib Desert to the expansive Etosha Pan in the country’s north.

Witness desert elephants in Damaraland or partake in a Living Desert Tour near Swakopmund on the Skeleton Coast, where you will encounter geckos, lizards, snakes, spiders, and scorpions that inhabit this arid landscape.

4. Birding Safari

Botswana’s Chobe National Park is a must-visit destination for birdwatchers, offering a chance to spot numerous “lifer” bird species.

“Although Chobe has an impressive resident bird population, the numbers swell with the arrival of the first summer migrants in spring. This means we have a strong birding season, with visitors heading to Chobe in September, October and November hoping to add “lifers” to their count list.

“And it goes without saying that small, private excursions with expert guides along the Chobe River will give you the best opportunity to spot and photograph the birds on your list,” further elaborated Powell.

ALSO READ: 8 budget travel tips to make your overseas vacay dream come true

5. Balloon Safari

You may have come across captivating pictures of hot air balloons gliding gracefully over the African terrain, and Kritzinger emphasises that several destinations offer an enchanting and must-try balloon safari experience.

“If you are in Namibia, floating over ‘Big Daddy’ – the highest dune in the Sossusvlei area – and Deadvlei is quite extraordinary. And of course, balloon safaris over the Serengeti or Masai Mara are iconic.

“Chat to the Giltedge team about reputable operators, as we can organise balloon safaris in South Africa, Namibia, Tanzania and Kenya,” stated Kritzinger.

Private excursions along the Chobe River will give you the best opportunity to spot the birds on your list. Picture: Supplied

6. Fishing Safari

Fishing enthusiasts have an array of options when it comes to fishing in Southern Africa, but it’s the sought-after Tiger Fish that continuously entices both male and female anglers to return. For Powell, the Chobe River remains unparalleled when it comes to this pursuit.

“The Zambezi Queen Collection’s Ichingo Chobe River Lodge is a favourite among local, regional and international guests looking for a fishing safari.

“Experienced fishing guides take you out every day, and while the Tiger will be on your mind you’ll also have plenty of opportunity to catch (and release) catfish and bream,” said Powell.

7. Astral Safari

At Lion Sands, the private sanctuary in South Africa’s Greater Kruger operated by the MORE Family Collection, an exceptional experience called the Astral Safari awaits you.

During this unique outing, skilled field guides accompany you on a memorable night drive, pointing out planets and stars while enlightening you about the constellations of the Southern Hemisphere.

“Africa has been called the greatest show on earth and it’s not only the wildlife that captivates visitors, but the landscape and endless skyscape to,” explained Robert More, Custodian and CEO of the MORE Family Collection.

Gorilla trekking has become a popular inclusion in many bucket lists. Picture: Supplied

8. Gorilla Trekking

Notably, gorilla trekking is a popular inclusion in numerous bucket lists, attracting travellers to Rwanda, Uganda, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Congo Brazzaville, and the Central African Republic (CAR) in pursuit of encountering mountain gorillas, western lowland gorillas, and the rare eastern lowland gorilla amid the mountains and forests of Central Africa.

“The best advice is always to choose a reputable operator. This is an incredible but costly adventure, and not one to be left to chance,” said Kritzinger.

According to Kritzinger, chimpanzee trekking is increasingly becoming popular, and Tanzania, Rwanda, and Uganda remain among the limited destinations worldwide where you can observe chimpanzees in their natural habitat.

9. Conservation Safari’s

Modern-day travellers often seek to have a tangible, sustainable impact during their journeys in Africa. Conservation safaris offer them a chance to actively support local communities and conservation initiatives.

For instance, at MORE Family Collection’s Stanley & Livingstone Boutique Hotel situated in Zimbabwe’s Victoria Falls Private Game Reserve, designated as a rhino Intensive Protection Zone, guests can partake in a Black Rhino Conservation Safari.

This exceptional experience not only provides an educational game drive to witness the critically endangered species in their natural habitat but also contributes a portion of the funds to the rhino monitoring and protection programme.

Several destinations offer an enchanting and must-try balloon safari experience. Picture: Supplied

10. Combination Safari’s

If you find yourself interested in multiple safaris from the list above, Powell recommends crafting a customised combination itinerary that includes various experiences and destinations.

“The beauty of Africa lies in her diversity. More and more visitors are asking us to design itineraries which, for example, include a Chobe houseboat experience in Botswana with a visit to Zimbabwe’s Victoria Falls.

“Or a fishing safari out of Ichingo Chobe River Lodge with a river safari. There are so many ways to maximise a Southern African adventure – keeping birders, fishermen, photographers and wildlife lovers happy,” concluded Kate Powell.

NOW READ: Travel tips: 5 ways to stretch your rand in the world’s most expensive cities