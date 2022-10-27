PICS: SA Airbnb’s with amazing views to soak up summer

Citizen Reporter

There’s nothing as serene as waking up in the morning and enjoying a cup of coffee while admiring the stunning views.

Whether you feel like heading to the beach, the bush, the countryside or even the city for that much needed break, we found some amazing places to stay at in South Africa that won’t cost you and arm and a leg although the views are spectacular.

South African Airbnb’s with the best views

Situated just 50 metres from the beach, you arguably cannot get a better view of the Indian Ocean than from the magnificent balcony of this beach house. Add to the glorious view that the house is right next to pristine bush and that you’re guaranteed to be treated to the sights and sounds of the birds, and you’re in for a treat.

The house can accommodate up to 16 guests so ideal for a group of friends or a getaway with the extended family. Thanks to the spaciousness of the property, everyone can have their own space when they feel the need for it – bonus!

The Willows, Clarens, Free State

If tranquillity and isolation is what you need to recharge, the sleepy town of Clarens in the Free State is where you need to be heading for your next breakaway. This gem at the foothills of the Maluti Mountains has been dubbed the “jewel of the Eastern Free State” and with scenic views, a mild climate and a welcoming community it’s easy to see why.

The Willows Farm Stay offers all the comforts of home – plus a dedicated workspace – but the real drawcard is the large verandah that looks out over the farmlands mountains and beyond.

Pablo House, Melville, Gauteng

You haven’t experienced Joburg, the economic hub of the country, until you’ve seen it from the top – that is from the highest point in Melville, where a 360-degree view of the Sandton skyline and Melville Koppies at sunset will have you breathless.

Amazing Modern Beach House, Jongensfontein, Western Cape

There’s a good chance you’ll spot the iconic Southern Right Whale from the comfort of this gorgeous beach house, with its unrivalled view of the Indian Ocean. Spacious, modern and comfortable, your beach holiday of dreams happens right here.

