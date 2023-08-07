24 hours in pictures, 7 August 2023

Compiled by Michel Bega

A 6 month old Devon Rex kitten called Avedis plays at her home in Benoni, 7 August 2023. Today (8 Aug 2023) is International Cat Day, a day created by the International Fund for Animal Welfare to bring awareness of cats and to help protect them. All animal shelters throughout the country have many cats that are needing their forever home, maybe International Cat Day is just the push you need to go out and get your new addition to your family. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen

The riders cross The Queensferry Crossing across the Firth of Forth during the men’s Elite Road Race at the Cycling World Championships in Edinburgh, Scotland on August 6, 2023. (Photo by Adrian DENNIS / AFP)

Festivalgoers dance in the ocean during the “Open Water Party”, a part of the “Les Plages Electroniques” (electronic beaches) music festival in Cannes, southeastern France, on August 6, 2023. (Photo by Valery HACHE / AFP)

A sinkhole is seen at the corner of Burger Avenue and Cantonments Road at Lyttelton Manor in Centurion, 7 August 2023, which affects two properties and the driveway of another house. The road is temporarily cordoned off and the affected building has been evacuated. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen

Scottish dancers of Highland Dance Team perform in traditional outfits during the 52nd Lorient Interceltic Festival (FIL) street parade in Lorient, western France on August 6, 2023. – For its 52nd edition, the Lorient Inter-Celtic Festival in Brittany takes place from August 4 to 13, 2023 for ten days and nights of concerts and activities based around Celtic culture, with Ireland as the featured nation. (Photo by Fred TANNEAU / AFP)

Janakben (center L), mother of Indian army soldier VM Pravinsinh, who was killed during a clash with suspected rebels, mourns along with relatives at her residence in Ahmedabad on August 6, 2023. – Three soldiers were killed in Indian-administered Kashmir during a clash with suspected rebels as the disputed region marked the fourth anniversary of New Delhi imposing direct rule, police said on August 5. (Photo by SAM PANTHAKY / AFP)

Priests pray as they attend the closing mass of the World Youth Days (WYD) in Tejo Park, Lisbon, on August 6, 2023. – Around one million pilgrims from all over the world will attend the World Youth Day, the largest Catholic gathering in the world, created in 1986 by John Paul II. (Photo by Thomas COEX / AFP)

Moroccan horsemen fire their rifles during a performance to celebrate the annual Moussem festival in El Jadida on August 6, 2023. (Photo by Fadel SENNA / AFP)

A lawyer in support of Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan, denounces his arrest during a protest outside the High court in Lahore on August 7, 2023. Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s lawyers were on August 7 attempting to launch legal challenges against his three year-sentence for graft that has ruled him out of contesting national elections. (Photo by Arif ALI / AFP)

People gather to look at the damages following an explosion that ripped through a firework warehouse, killing nine people and injuring more than 100, in Sungai Kolok district, in the southern Thai province of Narathiwat on August 7, 2023. (Photo by Madaree TOHLALA / AFP)

Steeplejacks wave the Ukrainian flag after installing the coat of arms of Ukraine on the shield of the 62 metre Motherland Monument in Kyiv, on August 6, 2023, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. – The Ukrainian trident replaced the coat of arms of the former Soviet Union, which was removed earlier this month. (Photo by Roman PILIPEY / AFP)

