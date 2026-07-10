Tebogo Pin-Pin’s stargazing cube crowned winner of Hidden Gems South Africa

Tebogo Pin-Pin wins BBC Lifestyle's Hidden Gems South Africa season 1, with the Stargazing Cube voted the country's top hidden gem.

A transparent cube perched in the Tsitsikamma forest, with a bed that slides out onto a private deck under the open sky, has been named South Africa’s ultimate hidden gem.

The Stargazing Cube at Misty Mountain Reserve, showcased by travel content creator Tebogo Pin-Pin, took the top spot on the first season of Hidden Gems South Africa. The recently concluded show is a new BBC Lifestyle travel format that pitted six local travel influencers against each other to uncover the country’s most remarkable undiscovered destinations. It was produced by local company, PD Productions, for BBC Lifestyle.

The competition explained

Across five episodes, six “Gemfluencers” each brought a plus one along to visit two hidden gems apiece, spotlighting 10 locations in total. Viewers voted weekly for their favourites, with the top five revealed in the final episode.

The Stargazing Cube at the Misty Mountain Reserve nestled in the heart of Tsitsikamma along the iconic Garden Route. Picture: Supplied/BBC Lifestyle

The Stargazing Cube, nestled along the Garden Route in Tsitsikamma, offers a secluded luxury retreat aimed at nature lovers and adventure seekers. Its standout feature is a king-sized bed that slides from the cube onto a private outdoor deck, allowing guests an unobstructed stargazing experience.

As the winning Gemfluencer, Pin-Pin takes home a R25 000 voucher from series sponsor LekkeSlaap, which also gave away a R10 000 voucher weekly to lucky voters, alongside a R25 000 grand prize for the public.

“Winning the first season of Hidden Gems South Africa on BBC Lifestyle is an incredible honour that means much more to me than simply taking home a title. It honours authentic travel storytelling and recognises the remarkable people and places that make South Africa so unique,” said Pin-Pin in a statement.

Greg Potter, owner of the Stargazing Cube, credited the win to those behind the scenes.

After five episodes showcasing 10 breathtaking locations across South Africa, the Stargazing Cube at the Misty Mountain Reserve, introduced by travel content creator Tebogo Pin-Pin, has been crowned the ultimate South African Hidden Gem. Picture: Supplied/ BBC Lifestyle

“This award is about the people behind the journey; to Tracey (wife and co-owner) and our incredible team, management and to the community, it all played a part. It shows that dedication, resilience and believing in Tsitsikamma can create something truly special and nationally recognised,” Potter said.

The rest of the top five

Second place went to the Dwarsberg Trout Hideaway, showcased by hiking and travel creator Linda Munnik. Set among mountains, vineyards and wine farms, the retreat offers a crystal-clear river pool, hiking, mountain biking and trout fishing.

Third place was claimed by Kruger Shalati, presented by travel and lifestyle creator Senzelwe “Senzi” Mthembu. The unique stay is suspended over the Sabie River on the Selati Bridge, with accommodation in train carriages stationed on the bridge and in rooms alongside it, overlooking the Kruger National Park.

A modern, transparent cube featuring a king-sized bed that slides outside onto a private deck, offering an immersive stargazing experience. Picture: Supplied/BBC Lifestyle

Fourth place went to Mont Esprit, an eco-pod retreat near Franschhoek presented by Cape Town-based filmmaker and photographer Melissa Blanche, who also showcased the fifth-placed Kagga Kamma Eco Lodge & Spa in the Cederberg, known for its dramatic rock formations, cave-style suites and stargazing.

Viewers who missed the final episode can catch up on DStv Stream until 8 September.