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Mapaseka Koetle and Cindy Mahlangu to star in Mzansi Magic’s new telenovela ‘Nyala O’

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By Bulelwa Hoala

4 minute read

10 July 2026

03:47 pm

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Nyala O tells the story of three women whose lives become intertwined when their marriages face unexpected challenges.

Mapaseka “Pasi” Koetle and Cindy Mahlangu

Mapaseka “Pasi” Koetle (L) and Cindy Mahlangu (R). Pictures: Supplied

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South African actresses Mapaseka “Pasi” Koetle and Cindy Mahlangu are set to star in Mzansi Magic’s upcoming telenovela Nyala O set to premiere on Monday, 20 July at 7 PM.

Nyala O tells the story of three women whose lives become intertwined when their marriages face unexpected challenges.

Koetle takes the lead as Kea Maponya, a career woman whose world comes crashing down when she discovers deception by her husband of 15 years Rhami Maponya (played by Motlatsi Mafatshe). It gets worse when Kea finds out that the people around her have known about the secret all along.

Former The River star Tsholofelo Matshaba plays Mapula, Kea’s older sister, who rediscovers herself and her marriage to Ernest (played by Aubrey Mmakola) after facing the possibility of an empty nest.

Mahlangu plays the role of Kea’s lifelong ambitious friend, Lerato, who has “princess treatment syndrome” but encounters a changing dynamic in her marriage to her husband Mondli (played by Unathi Mkhize).

Nyala O

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According to Mzansi Magic, the trio is faced with uncomfortable truths about marriage and finds themselves questioning their own reasons as to why they got married.

Other notable cast members include Amanda Seome as Pretty, Elizabeth Serunye as Gertrude “Bomma”, Slindile Nodangala as Gabisile, Kgomotso Moshia as Tshepi, and Sluleko Zungu as Lethabo.

Nyala O premieres on Monday, 20 July at 7 PM, airing Monday to Wednesday on Mzansi Magic (DStv Channel 161).

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Mzansi Magic Telenovelas TV shows

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