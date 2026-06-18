Viva la France: Exploring France and Italy, one memory at a time

Don't underestimate the spirit of 'oldies' to make memories.

What would prompt six seniors, some quite advanced in years, to head for Europe and crisscross “hot spots” in France (and Italy) in a minibus?

All this in the face of international turmoil, war in the Middle East, sky-high fuel prices and the threat of myriad flight cancellations.

Never underestimate the spirit of “oldies” to make memories right up to the end, irrespective of what life throws at them.

So, when our “team leader”, 82, put out his well-researched itinerary for a fling through of the most popular areas in these two countries on the table for consideration, we could not but succumb.

Shortly after we arrived in festive spirit at the Frankfurt International Airport following our long haul from OR Tambo in April, we were scheduled to fly to Nice, a 90 minute flight.

Alas, owing to confusion about the boarding procedure, as well as questionable embarking announcements, my husband and I missed our Nice flight, but managed to rebook on the next flight a few hours later.

At Nice Airport an efficient taxi driver was swiftly at hand to whisk us away to our hotel, Beau Rivage, where we reunited with our four travelling partners.

Nestling in the heart of old Nice and renowned for welcoming famous intellectuals and artists such as Henry Matisse and Chekhov, Beau Rivage is situated around the corner from the impressive Promenade des Anglais and the beach.

What a joy it was to take early morning walks along Nice’s most iconic landmark with its palm-fringed seafront walk stretching 7km from east to west.

By the time we had unpacked our suitcases and settled in, the day’s tribulations were forgotten and the six of us made our way to enjoy our first sumptuous dinner in Nice at the cosy eatery close to our hotel.

Incidentally, concluding our daily activities with an early dinner at a restaurant, alternately selected by each couple, became a much anticipated ritual that mostly proved to be spot-on.

Another “must see” in this charming city, is Castle Hill which marks the earliest origins of Nice.

On board a gutsy electric train brimful of tourists, the ride to Castle Hill took us along romantic winding pathways, lush gardens and vestiges of ancient walls.

At the top, we were treated to an unsurpassed panoramic view right across the promenade below, framed by the peaks of the Maritime Alps and the glittering Mediterranean.

Cannes

An impromptu decision to drive to nearby Cannes to while away the rest of the Sunday, took us on our first out-of-town road trip on a highway.

While the roads are well maintained and the traffic flows evenly, for the duration of our trip, the remote assistance offered to clueless foreigners at toll pay stations, proved to be a hard nut to crack.

We thoroughly enjoyed our reconnaissance of this famous film festival Mecca where Canneseries, a prestigious celebration of excellence and creativity in the world of TV series, was in full swing in the glamorous setting of Palais des Festivals along the Croisette.

Back in Nice, we yet again ended the day on a high note with another top-class dinner at a swanky restaurant down the street from Beau Rivage.

CLEAR. On Mont Blanc you can enjoy uninterrupted views of the Italian, French and Swiss Alps. Picture: Supplied

Monaco

The next day was set aside for a visit to Monaco, the sovereign city-state on the French Riviera renowned for its tax haven status, glamorous casinos and of course, the Grimaldi royal family who have ruled here since 1297.

After the Vatican City, it is the smallest, yet most densely populated state in the world.

Following an enjoyable train trip to Monaco, we opted for a hop-off, hop-on city bus tour.

This not only gave a bird’s eye view of the city, its landmarks and the reams of opulent high-rise apartments squeezed tightly together, it also allows you to hop off and on at your leisure to explore its famous landmarks, including the Formula 1 Grand Prix track, famous gardens and the Prince’s Palace, to this day the official home of the prince of Monaco.

The hop-off at this ceremonial heart of Monaco, which reflects the principality’s royal heritage, allowed us a leisurely stroll through some shopping stalls, as well as to savour the panoramic views over the surrounding mountains and Port Hercule, chock-a-bloc with luxurious yachts and a passenger liner.

In addition, one can also witness the changing of the guard, which takes place every day at precisely 11.55am in the Place du Palais, as well as the cannons and stacked cannon balls at the statue of Prince Albert 1.

CRAMPED. The view from Castle Hill over Port Hercule, Monaco, filled with luxury yachts and a passenger liner. Picture: Supplied

Farewell dinner

Back in Nice, our farewell dinner round the corner from our hotel once again won everybody’s approval, especially the seafood pizza and pasta.

Early the next morning, we embarked on our road trip of over 400km to our next destination, Avignon, located in the heart of Provence in southeastern France and nestling on the eastern bank of the Rhône River.

Upon arriving at our delightful guesthouse, Villa Pauline, late afternoon, our hosts promptly stepped outside to welcome us.

Owned by two former journalists, Christiane and Michel, the couple went out of their way to make us feel at home and not only entertained us to endless interesting tales about their life as journalists and the interesting art in and around the villa, but also to appetising breakfasts (the omelettes were divine).

They also keenly assisted us in selecting our only full-day programme in Avignon, including must-see sights like the Pont du Gard, a first century Roman aqueduct and Unesco site and the magnificent Palace des Papes (Palace of the Popes), the largest Gothic structure of the Middle Ages.

WELCOME. One way to see Nice is to take an electric train to Castle Hill for its panoramic views. Picture: Supplied

On our way back from Pont du Gard, we came across an 18th century castle and family vineyard, Château de la Gardine.

Besides an enjoyable wine tasting hosted by the direct salesperson, Jitske (Gigi) Peumans, from the castle terrace we could admire the majestic view of Avignon, the Rhône and the Alpilles mountain range.

All too soon, we had to bid Avignon farewell and board our minibus en route to our final destination in France, Chamonix Mont-Blanc.

While our hotel rooms each had a balcony with a perfect view of the scenic beauty of the town and the adjacent mountains, the highlight (and a perfect option for seniors) was undoubtedly our cable car ride, reaching 3466 metres on Mont Blanc.

Thanks to the 360° rotating cabins, we not only enjoyed uninterrupted views of the Italian, French and Swiss Alps throughout the journey, we also had a mid-station break for refreshments, combining local flavours with splendid mountain views.

And, as usual, our evening meals in the heart of the town, varying from local French fare to exquisite Indian cuisine, were delectable.

Reminiscing before turning in and waving goodbye to Chamonix, the verdict was unanimous: Viva la France.