Banyana’s Salgado – We must play like the champions we are

Gabriela Salgado says Banyana are ready to take on Nigeria in the WAFCON semifinals on Tuesday. Picture: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Banyana Banyana forward Gabriela Salgado says it is up to South Africa to show they are the best in the continent when they take on the Super Falcons of Nigeria on Tuesday in the semifinals of the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

Banyana are defending the title they won three years ago, beating Nigeria along the way and hosts Morocco in the final to become African champions for the first time.

Banyana have the form

If Nigeria have the continental pedigree, with nine WAFCON titles to their name, it is Banyana who have the recent form. Banyana have beaten Nigeria in two of their last three meetings at a WAFCON finals.

“We are defending champions, we must just go and play like the champions we are,” Salgado said ahead of Tuesday’s game at the Larbi Zaouli Stadium in Casablanca.

“We have the whole country behind us and our families at home, they are backing us and believe in us. It is just about believing in ourselves, in each other and playing the football we know how to play. Whatever chances we get, we need to take them.”

If they can get past Nigeria, Banyana would be odds on for a second straight WAFCON title.

“Hopefully we can go to the final and bringing the cup back home would be the cherry on top,” added Salgado, who missed out on the last WAFCON triumph through injury.

“Being in a final would be amazing (personally),” she said.

‘The team is prepared’

“But my teammates play a big role too. We are a good group of players who celebrate each other’s wins. In women’s football we boost each other, we want each other to succeed. But to succeed for myself and my fans would (also) be something incredible.

“The team is prepared. We are ready and know what we have to do.”