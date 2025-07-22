Betway PSL

Home » Sport » Phakaaathi » Betway PSL

Mamelodi Sundowns winger set for exit after frustrating season 

Picture of Mgosi Squad

By Mgosi Squad

Journalists

2 minute read

22 July 2025

11:27 am

Local reports now suggest that Kodisang is set to return to Portugal, where he previously had stints with Braga and Moreirense.

Midfielder set for surprise exit from Mamelodi Sundowns.

Terrence Mashego, Sphelele Mkhulise, Tebogo Mokoena, Zuko Mdunyelwa, Kobamelo Kodisang and Malibongwe Khoza of Mamelodi Sundowns during the Betway Premiership 2024/25 match against Supersport United at Lucas Moripe Stadium, Atteridgeville on the 05 February 2025 ©Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

As previously reported by Phakaaathi, Kobamelo Kodisang is expected to leave Mamelodi Sundowns after just one season at Chloorkop. 

The 25-year-old winger arrived with high expectations after signing a five-year deal from Portuguese side Moreirense last year. 

ALSO READ: Tylon Smith seals life-changing move to QPR

However, he has struggled to cement his place in the star-studded Sundowns squad, making just seven appearances in the Betway Premiership. 

Club insiders have revealed that the former South African youth international has also faced off-field challenges since his return from Europe, which further hindered his progress under head coach Miguel Cardoso.

Local reports now suggest that Kodisang is set to return to Portugal, where he previously had stints with Braga and Moreirense before his move back to South Africa. 

His omission from the squad that travelled to the recent FIFA Club World Cup was seen as a strong indication of his declining role at the club. 

ALSO READ: Banyana’s Salgado – We must play like the champions we are

That absence, coupled with his limited game time, appears to have sealed the end of what has been a short and underwhelming spell with the reigning Betway Premiership champions.

Read more on these topics

Betway Premiership Mamelodi Sundowns F.C. (Sundowns) South African Premier Division (PSL)

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Courts NPA dealt another blow in Omotoso case
News Experts warn of unintended consequences of giving in to Thembisa demands
South Africa ‘My hell after a botched op’: Mother’s life in ruins after botched birth surgery
South Africa FlySafair cancels more than 20 flights, offers refunds as pilots’ strike continues [VIDEO]
Crime DJ Sumbody hit: Police make breakthrough, four arrested for murder

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp