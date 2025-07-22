Mamelodi Sundowns winger set for exit after frustrating season 

Local reports now suggest that Kodisang is set to return to Portugal, where he previously had stints with Braga and Moreirense.

Terrence Mashego, Sphelele Mkhulise, Tebogo Mokoena, Zuko Mdunyelwa, Kobamelo Kodisang and Malibongwe Khoza of Mamelodi Sundowns during the Betway Premiership 2024/25 match against Supersport United at Lucas Moripe Stadium, Atteridgeville on the 05 February 2025 ©Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

As previously reported by Phakaaathi, Kobamelo Kodisang is expected to leave Mamelodi Sundowns after just one season at Chloorkop.

The 25-year-old winger arrived with high expectations after signing a five-year deal from Portuguese side Moreirense last year.

ALSO READ: Tylon Smith seals life-changing move to QPR

However, he has struggled to cement his place in the star-studded Sundowns squad, making just seven appearances in the Betway Premiership.

Club insiders have revealed that the former South African youth international has also faced off-field challenges since his return from Europe, which further hindered his progress under head coach Miguel Cardoso.

Local reports now suggest that Kodisang is set to return to Portugal, where he previously had stints with Braga and Moreirense before his move back to South Africa.

His omission from the squad that travelled to the recent FIFA Club World Cup was seen as a strong indication of his declining role at the club.

ALSO READ: Banyana’s Salgado – We must play like the champions we are

That absence, coupled with his limited game time, appears to have sealed the end of what has been a short and underwhelming spell with the reigning Betway Premiership champions.