The Big Easy striving to finish 2025 seniors tour with a bang

Galaxy of golf legends tee it up.

When Ernie Els won the first tournament of this year’s US PGA Champions Tour in January it looked like he was set for another stellar year – following his three senior victories in 2024.

Try as he might though, the Big Easy hasn’t been able to follow up – yet.

He has come close, with multiple seconds, thirds and fifths. With four more scheduled starts in 2025 he has opportunities to turn his luck around – starting with this weekend’s SAS Championship in North Carolina.

Betway has chalked up Els at 15.50 to win the three-round tournament that tees off on Friday.

The opposition is largely the usual suspects on the Champions Tour – brilliant golfers over 50, many of whom seem to get better with age. Among them is tournament favourite Stewart Cink at 9.90.

Next on the betting board is ultra-consistent Steve Alker at 10.30, Cameron Percy at 13.30 and Padraig Harrington at 15.10.

Els’s compatriot Retief Goosen is a 19.70 chance, just above a Who’s Who of golfing legends: Jerry Kelly (20.20), Vijay Singh (22.30), Angel Cabrera (22.70), Darren Clarke (22.90), Thomas Bjorn (23.20) and Bernhard Langer (24.70).

Goosen won recently on the tour and has been a little more consistent than Els – week-to-week – so is probably a good bet at 2.95 for a Top 10 finish. Or even Top 5 (5.00).

