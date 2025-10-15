Rory brings Holywood stardust to Bollywood

Top field for India’s new event.

Participation of golf’s biggest star, Rory McIlroy, in this weekend’s DP World India Championship is a statement in support of the new event and the growth of golf in India.

The positioning of the tournament and its purse of $4-million give it a strategic and prestigious place on the DP World Tour schedule – and, unsurprisingly, a star-studded field tees up at Delhi Golf Club on Thursday.

McIlroy, who hails from Holywood, Northern Ireland, is the favourite at 5.50 for the win. He is joined by his victorious Ryder Cup European teammates Tommy Fleetwood (7.35), Viktor Hovland (11.10), Shane Lowry (20.60) and Luke Donald (450.00).

Leading Americans Ben Griffin (10.30) and Brian Harman (21.00) enhance the international flavour – as do South Africans Jayden Schaper (33.00), Thriston Lawrence (34.00) and Jacques Kruiswyk (110.00).

The leading hometown hero is Anirban Lahiri (34.00), who has been in good form on the tour and knows the course well.

As one of the penultimate events before the season-ending stretch, the India Championship carries significant weight for players trying to cement their status, improve ranking or push for more points in the Race to Dubai.

The tour returns to Delhi Golf Club’s Lodhi course for the first time since 2016, on a layout redesigned by Gary Player in 2018.

The parkland course features dense vegetation, creating tight corridors to penalise wayward shots.

Ancient, crumbling Mughal monuments jutting from the jungle are visually stunning.

With accuracy and finesse at a premium, many pundits side with Fleetwood. Firm, fast surfaces and greens that demand precise approach shots and delicate putting sway things McIlroy’s way.

Heat and fatigue could be significant, possibly bringing locals and the likes of the South Africans into the picture.

