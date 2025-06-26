Boks are back in action — against dangerous Barbarians

There's also plenty to look forward to at the Club World Cup, with Lionel Messi's team up against PSG.

Neethling Fouche, who’ll play his first Springbok game on Saturday, will be hoping the rain stops ahead of the match against the Barbarians in Cape Town. Picture: Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images

The Springboks are finally back in action, in a season-opener against the Barbarians, while there’s still plenty happening at the Club World Cup in the USA. What a thrilling weekend of rugby and football awaits.

Here then are our top three picks of the weekend.

Rugby

Boks v Barbarians

An exciting, but well-balanced Springboks side takes on the Barbarians in Cape Town on Saturday in what promises to be a thrilling match. Let’s just hope the weather plays along and it’s not pouring with rain.

The first performance of a new season is always a bit rusty, while the Barbarians will go into the game having not had too many training sessions together, while they’ll always look to play attacking rugby. It’s anyone’s guess then what we’ll see from both.

All eyes though will be on the Boks and a number of individuals who’ll look to make a big impression.

Prediction: Boks by 20

Benfica v Chelsea

Chelsea had a mixed campaign in the group stages of the Fifa Club World Cup. Enzo Maresca’s side comfortably beat LAFC and Esperance, but they were also shocked 3-1 by Brazilian side Flamengo.

The Blues look to have been fortunate in that even though they ended up as Group D runners-up, they avoided a last 16 clash with Bayern Munich. This is because Benfica beat Bayern 1-0 to top Group C.

The Portuguese giants will certainly be dangerous opponents for Chelsea in this last-16 tie on Saturday. But the Blues have to be slight favourites to progress to the quarterfinals.

Prediction: Benfica 1 Chelsea 2

Inter Miami v PSG

Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami stunned European side Porto in the group stages, but were denied top spot in Group A when they conceded two late goals to draw with Palmeiras.

This has put them in the sights of European champions Paris St Germain, Messi’s former club and a team enjoying a fantastic season under Luis Enrique.

PSG did suffer a surprise loss to Brazil’s Botafogo in the group stages but they are unlikely to let that happen again, even against Messi’s generational talent. The teams meet in a last-16 clash on Sunday.

Prediction: Inter Miami 1 PSG 4