Jean-Luc du Preez thrilled to be back in the Bok mix: ‘I’m delighted’

Jean-Luc du Preez is hoping to impress the Springbok coaches and secure a spot in the side, when he gets a chance against the Barbarians on Saturday.

Jean-Luc du Preez is thrilled to be back playing for the Springboks, and will be aiming to make a big impression when he starts at eighthman for them against the Barbarians in Cape Town on Saturday.

The 29-year-old Du Preez has been in and around the Springbok squad for the past nine years, since making his debut against Wales in 2016, but in that time has only made 14 appearances in the green and gold.

Most of those games came during the early stage of his career, with him featuring 13 times for the Boks between 2016 and 2018.

Since then he has only played for the Boks once, although he has been part of a number of squads, playing against Los Pumas in Argentina in 2023.

‘Desire always there’

Funnily enough his last international match was for the Barbarians, also in 2023, against Samoa, and he will now be facing the famed invitational side for the first time.

Du Preez will be eager to make the most of his opportunity and impress the Bok management, so that he can hopefully be considered for selection over the rest of the season.

“That desire was always there. The Springboks were always at the back of my mind, and I will always tell myself if I play well for the club, something may come my way and to be getting this opportunity again, I am delighted,” explained Du Preez this week.

“Coming in and out of this Bok set-up (over the last few seasons) … this is a very important game. It’s been tough the last couple of years, and I just want to try and use the opportunity as best as I can. I just want to do my job on Saturday.”

Expansive style

Du Preez is looking forward to playing a bit more of an expansive style with the Boks, from what he was used to earlier in his career, and is eager to see how things have changed under attack coach Tony Brown over the past year.

“We’ve always been labelled as a very conservative team. We kick a lot and play a territory game. With Tony coming in, our attack has stepped up. We’ve scored some brilliant tries that I’ve watched. That is the biggest change for me,” said Du Preez.

“I would like to bring that physicality when carrying the ball for the side. You won’t be able to do it every single carry and tackle over 80 minutes, but I will try my best to do so.”

He is also keen to link up with Bok captain Siya Kolisi and newcomer Vincent Tshituka in a physical loose trio, that will be aiming to lay the groundwork in the loose, especially up against wily experienced campaigners Peter O’Mahoney, Sam Cane and Shannon Frizell.

“I’m looking forward to playing with them. The last time I played with Siya was back in 2018, so it’s going to be good to reconnect with him on the field again on Saturday,” admitted Du Preez.

“The Barbarians enjoy putting up a good display for the crowd, and we expect players like Sam Cane and Shannon Frizell to come hard at us. There is no doubt that many of their players will want to prove a point against the Boks.”