Can one-handed putting land another PGA Tour win?

Fierce battle at 2025 finale.

Adam Schenk, 33, won on the PGA Tour last week – putting much of the time with one hand. Can one-handed lightning strike twice?

Punters and bookmakers are sceptical, so Schenk is a 97.00 shot to follow up, back-to-back, with a win at the RSM Classic at Sea Island in Georgia. More on this guy later.

US Ryder Cup team member Harris English tops the betting board at 22.40 to win the PGA Tour’s final event of the year, which tees off on Thursday.

Such long favourite odds indicate the wide-open look of this competition. With no in-form superstars in the field, value-bet hounds will be sniffing.

English last won in January, but was runner up in two majors, finished 13 in the FedEx Cup standings and is ranked 11th in the world.

Michael Thorbjornsen has more immediate form, circling around the leaderboard during the tour’s Fall Swing, and looks fair value at 24.30.

Next are Si-Woo Kim on 25.00 and Brian Harman on 27.20. Lower down are many well-known names: Matt Kuchar (48.00), Sahith Theegala (56.00), Zach Johnson (175.00), Jason Dufner (1.000.00) and Davis Love III (1,000.00).

South Africa’s sole rep is Dylan Frittelli (975.00).

Players won’t treat this as an end-of-year party; there’s much to play for including $7-million in prize money. A fierce fight is on to make the top 100 of the Fall rankings, thereby earning full PGA Tour cards.

Also, the top 60 here get invites to next year’s first two Signature Events – another route to a playing card.

There’s no betting category for one-handed putting. But not many will be copying aforementioned Schenk, who got his first tour win at the 243rd attempt using only his right hand on the greens at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship – and secured a 2026 PGA Tour card.

Asked about the technique, Schenk replied he knew he wasn’t as good as most other touring pros and his strategy was to play as many tournaments as possible and try to outsmart the opposition.

The one-hand putt was a tip from three-time PGA winner Mike Hulbert, who used it successfully for a while decades ago – simply taking a David Leadbetter practice drill to actual tournament play.

All odds correct at time of writing and subject to change.