Confident Thriston Lawrence tees it up in the Irish Open

Rory and LIV group top betting boards at K Club.

Thriston Lawrence was a 50-1 chance at the start of last weekend’s European Masters in the Alps and, even at that price, his South African fans weren’t rushing to the bookmakers.

Lawrence had missed several recent cuts in the US and Europe, though a tie for 12th in the US Open in June hinted at the good form he’d shown in 2024.

At Crans-sur-Sierre he ground out a victory by two shots – playing alongside two golfers vying for a place in Europe’s Ryder Cup team – and heads into this weekend’s Amgen Irish Open with confidence hugely boosted.

Winning back-to-back is not easy or common, but Lawrence has shown in the past that when his form clicks he often stays in the groove.

Bettors who missed out last week, will be keen to claim the 46.00 Betway is offering on the man from Nelspruit.

Quality field

The DP World Tour field in Switzerland was strong, but the line-up at the K Club near Dublin is a level above.

Topping the boards at 4.75 is world No 2 Rory McIlroy, who won the Irish Open at this venue in 2016. The world’s most popular golfer hasn’t been quite on it since his epic US Masters triumph, but he loves playing in Ireland and his big driving and greens-in-regulation stats will suit the layout.

With the LIV 2025 schedule completed, several players from that tour will tee it up on Thursday, with Tyrell Hatton (12.60), Patrick Reed (23.30) and Brooks Koepka (35.00) among the favourites.

The form player in the field is England’s Marco Penge (15.10), who narrowly missed selection for the Ryder Cup and will be keen to show that was a mistake. This looks like the shrewdest wager.

Other consistent DP World Tur players who’ll be well backed include Kristoffer Reitan (35.00), Haotong Li (37.00) and John Parry (54.00).

US-based South Africans Christiaan Bezuidenhout (49.00) and Erik van Rooyen (67.00) will surely draw local support – less so SA Open champ Dylan Naidoo (900.00).