SA’s Thriston Lawrence wins European Masters: ‘I had to trust myself’

Jacques van der Westhuyzen

By Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Head of Sport

31 August 2025

06:01 pm

The big-hitting South African recovered from a poor start to win by two shots.

Thriston Lawrence

Thriston Lawrence, right, celebrates victory with his caddie Theunis Bezuidenhout on Sunday. Picture: Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

South African golfer Thriston Lawrence recovered from a disastrous start to post a final round 66 for a total of 22-under-par for a two-shot victory at the European Masters in Crans-Montana, Switzerland on Sunday.

It was Lawrence’s second triumph at the tournament, his previous win coming in 2022, with Matt Wallace the runner-up, as he was on Sunday, alongside Rasmus Hojgaard and Sami Vilamaki, who all finished at 20-under-par.

Lawrence, who had a one-shot lead overnight, started his final round with three bogeys in a row to be quickly two shots back of Wallace and Matt Fitzpatrick, but he rallied with an eagle at the par-four sixth, and birdies at the seventh and ninth. He made further birdies at the 10th, 12th and 14th.

This was Lawrence’s fifth DP World Tour win.

The big South African opened his tournament with a blemish-free 63 on Thursday and followed that up with a 66 on Friday and a second bogey-free 63 on Saturday.

An emotional Lawrence told a television audience he was proud of his performance.

“It was a mental thing … to stay patient after that start. There was a danger there and I just told myself I’m not a quitter, to trust myself, trust God and trust the process.

“I knew I’d done it before … but it’s not easy to win.”

