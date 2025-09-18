French Open is a grand stage for the Ryder Cup wannabes

SA’s Schaper and Fichardt at tempting long odds.

Cat’s away, mice will play. Golfers not selected to contest next week’s Ryder Cup get a chance to display their talents in the Open de France this weekend.

Several of those teeing it up at Golf de Saint-Nom-la-Bretèche near Paris on Thursday are out to prove it was wrong not to pick them for the fandango in New York.

First among them is England’s Harry Hall who has been made Betway’s 10.20 favourite for the venerable French title.

Hall has been a revelation on the PGA Tour, winning the 2024 ISCO Championship, posting five top 10 finishes this year and grabbing 17th place in the FedEx Cup. With the Ryder Cup being played in the US, one wonders why his record didn’t secure him a spot in the Europe squad.

The rise of Frenchman Adrien Saddier (19.00) on the DP World Tour probably came too late for him to crack the nod for Bethpage Black but he, too, will be backing hot recent form to prove a point – not least to Europe vice-captain Alex Noren, who squeezed past him in Sunday’s playoff to win the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth.

Other Europeans in Thursday’s field who had Ryder Cup hopes include Jordan Smith (18.60), Angel Ayora (20.80) and Kristoffer Reitan (20.80).

Americans in Paris who were left on the shelf are Michael Kim (23.80) and Brooks Koepka (43.00).

Yet it could well be other nationalities that come to the fore in the French Open. Notables here include Canadian Corey Conners (second favourite at 11.10), Australian Kim Woo Lee (22.50) and New Zealander Ryan Fox (32.00).

And the South Africans, of course.

Several pundits tip Jayden Schaper (74.00 to win and 4.65 to be Top South African) to get a breakthrough victory soon on the World Tour, while the week-on-week consistency of Casey Jarvis (105.00 and 6.15 for Top Saffer) and Jacques Kruiswyk (100.00 and 5.50) has not gone unnoticed.

Then there is veteran Darren Fichardt (200.00 and 7.85) who amazed everyone with his showing at Wentworth.

