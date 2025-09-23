US big hitters for the Ryder Cup, Europe offer value

Can underdogs pull off another giant killing?

The US are clear favourites to win the 2025 Ryder Cup starting on Friday this week – with fixed odds at 1.65 to the European team’s 2.45.

It’s worth flagging this a little in advance as Europe’s odds could trim back when the full weight of international money on the tournament comes through as tee-off time nears and the first day’s results come through.

Rest of the world sentiment tends to be behind Europe – because they are underdogs and for geopolitical reasons – so the 2.45 might not last.

The emotional pull of Europe was strengthened by the team’s decision to turn down an offer of payment for playing in the hugely prestigious event. By contrast, the Americans voted to take $500,000 each – with $300,000 going to charity.

A watching world, almost universally poorer than Americans and smarting from Trump trade tariffs, is likely to side with guys who say it’s a privilege to simply play for the badge. Some Euro players say they’d even pay to play and captain Luke Donald has hinted that a US crowd could turn on their countrymen if they stumble on the fairway with $200,000 in their back pockets.

This, of course, is part of pre-tournament mind games being played and involves much speculation. Hard-nosed punters will try to put emotion aside and play the data not the man.

A critical factor is that the US are playing at home – at Bethpage’s Black course in Long Island, New York – and will be backed by a raucous, aggressive, patriotic crowd from the Big Apple.

Ryder Cup wins have tended to go in favour of the home team over the past 45 years – with Europe bucking the trend on four occasions and the US twice.

Another big plus for the US is that their players currently dominate the top echelons of world golf rankings, with seven in the top 10.

Those players include world No 1 Scottie Scheffler, who has had a spectacularly successful year and carries an unbeatable aura around with him.

