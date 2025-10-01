Heavyweight battles as Bundesliga’s top four trade punches

Giants Dortmund and Bayern favoured.

German football is looking forward to a couple of epic matches at the weekend as the four top teams in the Bundesliga face off against each other.

Second-placed Borussia Dortmund play third-placed RB Leipzig in Saturday’s afternoon kick-off before fourth-placed Eintracht Frankfurt tackle top dogs Bayern Munich in the evening.

All indications are for goals aplenty in both clashes.

On early-season form, Dortmund (1.73) are fancied to beat Leipzig (4.20), but the picture changes slightly when one looks at the longer-term head-to-head record. Leipzig have won four of the last five meetings between the two, and three of those by at least two goals. The last match ended 2-0 to Leipzig.

Dortmund – along with Bayern – are undefeated after the first five rounds of Bundesliga 2025/26. Their attack is firing and striker Serhou Guirassy has collected four goals in four games, helping Die Schwarzgelben to an average of 2.5 goals per match – while conceding 1.17.

RB Leipzig is also in good – and improving – form, with just a single season-opener loss and a scoring rate of 1.83 per match – while conceding 1.50. An average of 19.5 shots per match shows intent.

Bayern Munich have played the season’s first five games in their best domineering traditions, hammering in 22 goals, with No 9 Harry Kane contributing 10 of them.

You can’t argue with odds of 1.47 on the Bavarians to beat Eintracht Frankfurt (5.80), even though the latter will be playing at home in front of some of the most fervent and creative fans in Germany.

One bookmaker’s algorithm predicts more than 2.5 goals in the game so, whichever team one backs, following your money should be an exciting ride.

All the top German outfits will be playing in European ties before the weekend, so injuries could be a factor come the weekend and bigger punters should check medical updates.

All Betway odds correct at time of writing and subject to change.