It’s a clash of the titans in Germany’s Bundesliga

Big test for Harry Kane’s Bayern Munich.

A highlight of European football on Saturday is the Bundesliga’s top-of-the-table match between Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund.

It is testament to Bayern’s imperious form that Betway opened them as hot favourites at 1.35, despite Dortmund also remaining unbeaten after the first six rounds of the 2025/26 season. The 7.40 about the visitors is unlikely to stay so generous for long.

Bayern have collected maximum points with six wins. Their attack – spearheaded by the prolific Harry Kane – has scored four goals per match, while the defence has conceded 0.5. At home at Allianz Arena, the reigning champions have scored four per game and allowed in just 0.33 goals, with ball possession at around 62%, an average of 21.33 shots and attempts on target in double digits.

But, of course, they haven’t been playing against Borussia Dortmund, a smart outfit that is determined to disrupt the swagger. The visitors have not lost any of their last nine outings in all competitions and come into this clash with four wins and two draws in the league, averaging 2.33 goals scored and just one conceded per match.

In their last six direct encounters. Bayern have won two and Dortmund one, with three draws.

A draw on Saturday was paying 6.00 three days out, but that yield is likely to diminish come match day.

Prediction models give Bayern Munich a 37% chance of victory, with 3-2 the likely outcome.

That scoreline makes over 4.5 total goals a worthwhile gamble at 2.75, while over 5.5 is tempting at 4.60.

Both teams to score seems a no-brainer at 1.55.

All Betway odds correct at time of writing and subject to change.