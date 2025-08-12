Pirates and Sundowns both need a bounce back win

Can last season's top two grab the three points on Tuesday?

Orlando Pirates have an immediate chance to bounce back in the Betway Premiership on Tuesday, as they visit Marumo Gallants at the Seisa Ramabodu Stadium in Mangaung.

Pirates were stunned at home on Saturday by Sekhukhune United, not an ideal Premiership start to his life as Buccaneers coach for Abdeslam Ouaddou.

It will get worse for Ouaddou if he loses in Mangaung, against the side he coached last season.

Ouaddou left Gallants at the end of that campaign, just four months after being hired. The Moroccan landed on his feet, however, snapped up by Pirates after Jose Riveiro left to join Al Ahly.

Gallants have since hired 28 year-old French coach Alexandre Lafitte, the youngest head coach ever in the Premier Soccer League.

And they got off to a good start, winning 2-1 at Richards Bay in their opening Premiership match of the season.

Gallants did beat Pirates in this corresponding fixture last season, ironically Ouaddou’s first in charge at the Mangaung side.

Now he must mastermind their downfall. The former Morocco international does have a Buccaneers squad teeming with talent, that should have too much for Gallants.

This reflects in the Betway odds, with Pirates at 1.60 to Gallants’ 6.20, and a draw at 3.55,

Also on Tuesday, Mamelodi Sundowns host AmaZulu at Loftus Stadium, with Miguel Cardoso’s side looking for their first league win of the season.

The eight-time reigning champions spluttered to a 1-1 draw at Chippa United in their opening match of this season. Arthur Zwane’s AmaZulu, meanwhile, started their campaign with a 1-0 home win over newly-promoted Orbit College.

Sundowns, however, are the clear favourites to win this one, priced at 1.30 to AmaZulu’s 11.00 and a draw at 4.90.

Masandawana, indeed, have lost to Usuthu just once in their last 15 meetings in all competitions, winning 12 of those.

Miguel Cardoso’s side are unlikely to have taken kindly to have dropped points on Saturday and it could just be that they take it out on AmaZulu.

If Zwane’s side can upset Sundowns, however, it will surely start tongues wagging that this could be the season Masandawana finally lose their grip on the title.

