Rory McIlroy can double your money

World No 2 bounces back to form at Scottish Open.

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland is in a good position going into the final round of the Scottish Open. Picture: Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Rory McIlroy landed in the rough after he achieved the Grand Slam of Golf by winning the US Masters. Intense emotion hit him but also smacked his golfing form.

But the charismatic Northern Irishman is back – just in time for next week’s Open Championship at Royal Portrush, in his homeland.

McIlroy has relentlessly climbed the leaderboard at this week’s Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club and is a clear favourite (R2.20 the Win with Betway) to lift the trophy on Sunday evening.

The world No 2 tees off Sunday’s final round as joint leader on -11 – with American Chris Gotterup (R5.10 the Win), whose 61 on Friday broke the course record.

The R2.20 the Outright Win for McIlroy will be very tempting for knowledgeable golfing fans – as will the R2.00 for a Matchup Win in Sunday’s final round against Gotterup (R3.45 the Matchup) and third-placed Wyndham Clark (R3.45) of the US.

Tied for third with Clark are Matthew Fitzpatrick (R9.25 the Outright), Jake Knapp (R14.40) and Marco Penge (R14.40), but all three were erratic during Saturday’s third round on the North Berwick links course.

The three-way Matchup between this trio – Fitzpatrick (R2.35), Knapp (R3.05) and Penge (R3.05) – is a toss-up but big-hitting Penge offers an exciting ride for his backers.

World No 1 Scottie Scheffler isn’t often linked in a Matchup with DP World Tour stalwarts Francesco Laporta and Kristoffer Reitan and his R1.63 to get the better of them is probably worth the bother as the American gets the hang of links golf’s peccadillos.