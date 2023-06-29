Palmeiras flexing their muscles in Copa Libertadores

By 4Racing

SOCCER 10 POOL OF THE DAY



Thursday 29 June



S10 V2

Palmeiras have won two of the last four editions of the Copa Libertadores – the top club competition in South America – and are on course tonight to make another tilt for glory as they complete a successful group phase at home to Bolivar, who are also through to the next phase. More details at soccer6.co.za.

M1 Ismaily vs Aswan: Ismaily are unbeaten in their previous five home games against Aswan. Aswan have not won in their past five matches and are only above the Egyptian league’s relegation places on goal difference.



M2 National Bank of Egypt vs Al Ahly: NBE take an 11-match unbeaten run into this clash with leaders Al Ahly, who are on an eight match winning streak in the Egyptian league.



M3 UMF Stjarnan vs FH Hadnarfjordur: Stjarnan have registered a 4-0 winning scoreline in three of their previous four home matches. FH have lost twice on their past five visits to Stjarnan.



M4 Colo Colo vs Deportivo Pereira: Colo Colo must beat Deportivo Pereira to book a place in next stage of the Copa Libertadores.



M5 Santos vs Blooming: Santos have surprisingly already been eliminated from the Copa Sudamericana while Blooming have lost all five of their group games.



M6 Barcelona vs Cerro Porteno: Ecuador’s Barcelona have lost five of their last six games. Both clubs have already been eliminated from the Copa Libertadores.



M7 Botafogo vs Magallanes: Botafogo are through to the next round of the Copa Sudamericana while their Chilean visitors would need a shock result to progress.



M8 Defensa y Justicia vs Millonarios: Both clubs are into the knockout stage of the Copa Sudamericana with Argentina’s Defensa y Justicia needing only draw to win the group.



M9 Palmeiras vs Bolivar: Palmeiras and Bolivar have both won four of their past five matches in the Copa Libertadores and booked their place in the knockout stage.



M10 Penarol vs America Mineiro: Penarol have lost all five of their group games in the Copa Sudamericana and are out of the running, as are America from Brazil.

Suggested permutation:

R4.00 1 x 3 x 3 x 1 x 1 x 1,2 x 1 x 1 x 1 x 3