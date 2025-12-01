Betway Best Bets

Sundowns looking to be Christmas champions

By Jonty Mark

Miguel Cardoso's side are clear favourites as they visit Siwelele.

Miguel Cardoso - Mamelodi Sundowns

Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Miguel Cardoso is looking to take his side back to the top of the Betway Premiership with a win over Siwelele on Wednesday. Picture: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Mamelodi Sundowns can go back to the top of the Betway Premiership on Wednesday when they face Siwelele FC at the Dr Molemela Stadium in Bloemfontein.

Masandawana saw their position at the summit taken by Orlando Pirates on Saturday as the Buccaneers beat Durban City 2-0 to go three points clear.

Sundowns are, however, guaranteed to finish the year as league leaders if they beat Siwelele. Their goal difference will be superior to Pirates if they win, and the Buccaneers are not playing another league game in 2025, as they are preparing for Saturday’s Carling Black Label Knockout final against Marumo Gallants.

By their ridiculously high standards, Sundowns have not had a fantastic start to the Premiership campaign, losing one and drawing four of their first 12 matches.

Sundowns head coach Miguel Cardoso will need to get his side purring again and racking up the victories, if they are to hold off what looks to be a serious challenge from Pirates this season.

Sundowns have won two, drawn one and lost one of their last four league games, including a 1-1 draw at home to the Buccaneers.

Cardoso’s side suffered a surprise defeat to Golden Arrows on September 24, but have also beaten Richards Bay and TS Galaxy.

Sundowns have also had a respectable start to their Caf Champions League group stage campaign, beating FC St Eloi Lupopo at home and then picking up a goalless draw at MC Alger on Friday.

Siwelele, who are playing in the Premiership after buying the status of SuperSport United, did beat Arrows in their first game of the season. They picked up just one point from their next seven Premiership games, but Lehlohonolo Seema’s side have improved a little since.

The Bloemfontein side have lost just one of their last six league games, winning three and drawing two.

Betway’s latest odds, unsurprisingly, have Sundowns has heavy favourites to get the three points in Bloemfontein. Masandawana are at 1.47 compared to Siwelele’s 8.40, with a draw at 3.65.

Please note that all Betway odds are correct at the time of writing and subject to change.

