Pirates’ Ouaddou – Staying at the top is harder than getting there

'To stay in that position, we have to keep working to stay humble because there are a lot of very good sides,' said the Pirates head coach.

Orlando Pirates head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou says staying at the top of the table will be more difficult than getting there, as the Buccaneers aim to win a first Betway Premiership title since the 2011/12 campaign.

ALSO READ: Pirates coach admits to first half woes against City

Pirates three points clear

Pirates moved three points clear of Mamelodi Sundowns at the top of the table with a 2-0 win at Durban City on Saturday, Evidence Makgopa and Patrick Maswanganyi getting the goals for the Buccaneers.

“I think any coach who is training such a big club, it’s his target (to top the table),” Ouaddou told reporters after the City game.

“So, of course, it was our target, not only mine, but it’s a collective work. It’s a good thing to reach, at this time of the season, that position.

“The most difficult thing is to stay in that position. And to stay in that position, we have to keep working to stay humble because there are a lot of very good sides, very good teams in this PSL. The level is very high.

“And if you are not focused, if you stop working, if you think that you already win the title, it can be very difficult.”

The win at Durban City was Pirates’ last Premiership game of the year. They now turn their focus to going for another piece of silverware when they take on Marumo Gallants on Saturday in the final of the Carling Knockout.

Trophy hunting

The Buccaneers already won Ouaddou his first trophy with Pirates at the start of the season, when they took down Stellenbosch to claim a fourth consecutive MTN8.

Pirates will have to take on Gallants without Maswanganyi, who is suspended for Saturday’s game after picking up his fourth yellow card of the season against City.

ALSO READ: Pirates down Durban City to claim top spot

But the Buccaneers are on a roll and will still be huge favourites to take down Gallants. Pirates have not lost a domestic match in any competition since losing their first two Premiership games of the campaign in August.

Ouaddou’s side’s only real blip since that stumbling start came in the Caf Champions League, where they were knocked out in the final qualifying round by FC St Eloi Lupopo.