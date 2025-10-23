Betway Best Bets

Home » Betway Best Bets

Italian titans collide at top of Serie A

Picture of Mike Moon

By Mike Moon

Horse racing correspondent

2 minute read

23 October 2025

09:42 am

RELATED ARTICLES

Napoli v Inter the prime contest.

Antonio Conte

Antonio Conte, coach of Napoli. Picture: Ciro De Luca/NurPhoto via Getty Images

A good scrap is going on in Serie A with most of Italy’s iconic teams battling it out for early-season supremacy. This weekend’s games promise more top-of-the-table volatility.

Notions that powerful Napoli, wearers of the scudetto, symbol of reigning champions, would breeze to another title were blown away as Antonio Conte’s side lost two of their last three fixtures – the same number of defeats they had suffered in their previous 30-something games.

On Saturday, Napoli host the team they pipped by a single point last season, Inter Milan – who are currently keeping them out of second place on the log.

Betway have the contest tilted slightly in favour of the visitors – 2.46 to 3.05, with the draw at an enticing 3.30.

It’s likely Napoli will attack from the kick-off, aiming to continue their prolific home scoring form. But Inter’s structural discipline and recent success in tight games might allow them to control the tempo and capitalise on counterattacks.

It’s set to be closely contested, with both teams likely to score. Key players will be midfielders, Kevin de Bruyne for Napoli and Nicolo Barella for Inter, and both should be considered for anytime goalscorer bets.

League leaders AC Milan open the weekend’s action on Friday night when they take on hapless Pisa, who have yet to win after seven rounds.

Odds of 1.30 to 11.00 suggest the Rossoneri are unlikely to be knocked off their perch and they should be included in Multi Bets to boost returns.

Three other clubs making their presence felt in Serie A’s higher echelons, Roma, Bologna and Como, stand decent chances of away victories, which would add to the unfolding drama of Serie A 2025/26.

All Betway odds correct at time of writing and subject to change.

RELATED ARTICLES

Read more on these topics

Serie A

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Cele retracts Matlala comment, warns Mkwanazi about ‘clouds of popularity’
Politics Mbalula’s call to Helen Zille: DA ‘dragged’ into ANC battle over Brink
South Africa US ambassador-designate aims to take SA to task over ‘Afrikaner genocide’ and ICJ [VIDEO]
Opinion A VIEW OF THE WEEK: Lying in Parliament or skipping a red light, we are all the same
News Ex-ANC MP ordered to start serving prison term for fraud and money laundering

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

SUBSCRIBE AND WIN!

Subscribe and you could win a Chery Tiggo Cross HEV Elite.

Enter Now