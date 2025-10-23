Italian titans collide at top of Serie A

Napoli v Inter the prime contest.

A good scrap is going on in Serie A with most of Italy’s iconic teams battling it out for early-season supremacy. This weekend’s games promise more top-of-the-table volatility.

Notions that powerful Napoli, wearers of the scudetto, symbol of reigning champions, would breeze to another title were blown away as Antonio Conte’s side lost two of their last three fixtures – the same number of defeats they had suffered in their previous 30-something games.

On Saturday, Napoli host the team they pipped by a single point last season, Inter Milan – who are currently keeping them out of second place on the log.

Betway have the contest tilted slightly in favour of the visitors – 2.46 to 3.05, with the draw at an enticing 3.30.

It’s likely Napoli will attack from the kick-off, aiming to continue their prolific home scoring form. But Inter’s structural discipline and recent success in tight games might allow them to control the tempo and capitalise on counterattacks.

It’s set to be closely contested, with both teams likely to score. Key players will be midfielders, Kevin de Bruyne for Napoli and Nicolo Barella for Inter, and both should be considered for anytime goalscorer bets.

League leaders AC Milan open the weekend’s action on Friday night when they take on hapless Pisa, who have yet to win after seven rounds.

Odds of 1.30 to 11.00 suggest the Rossoneri are unlikely to be knocked off their perch and they should be included in Multi Bets to boost returns.

Three other clubs making their presence felt in Serie A’s higher echelons, Roma, Bologna and Como, stand decent chances of away victories, which would add to the unfolding drama of Serie A 2025/26.

