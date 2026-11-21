Zebediela Citrus Estate employs close to 400 full-time employees and will produce tomatoes, watermelons, cabbage and citrus this coming season.

Limpopo Premier Dr Phophi Ramathuba says planting 9 500 new citrus trees at Zebediela Citrus Farm marks the revival of one of the province’s most historic agricultural assets and proves that government promises can turn into jobs.

Ramathuba was speaking during the planting of new citrus trees at the farm in Lepelle-Nkumpi Local Municipality, Capricorn District.

“It gives me great pleasure to be back at this historic farm as we witness the planting of new citrus trees, marking an important milestone in the revival of Zebediela,” Ramathuba said.

“Today, we are sowing the seeds of economic renewal, opening new pathways to employment and breathing new life into an agricultural legacy that holds great significance for the people of Limpopo.”

The premier thanked Women Investment Portfolio Holdings (WIPHOLD) for its commitment and investment in reviving the farm.

“We recognise and appreciate the confidence WIPHOLD has demonstrated in this historic agricultural enterprise and, importantly, in the economic potential of our province.”

Zebediela was once the largest citrus farm in the Southern Hemisphere. But years of neglect left its orchards in ruins, with approximately 95% of the existing trees requiring removal and replacement to restore commercial production.

A strategic partnership involving WIPHOLD, the Limpopo Department of Agriculture and Rural Development and the Bjatladi Communal Property Association has aimed to reverse that decline.

A promise

During her State of the Province Address (SOPA), Ramathuba committed to reviving Zebediela through new investors, with WIPHOLD forming part of that renewed drive.

“Today, that promise is taking root before our very eyes,” she said. “The planting of 9 500 new citrus trees is tangible evidence that government commitments must translate into meaningful action and visible improvements in people’s lives.”

Ramathuba said she was encouraged by work already done by WIPHOLD, including soil and water testing, clearing neglected orchards, procuring heavy machinery and restoring essential farm infrastructure.

The planting of beans as an interim crop, which she witnessed during a previous visit, also demonstrated the importance of preparing the soil for sustainable long-term citrus production.

“This investment is not simply about planting trees; it is about growing the economy and restoring livelihoods,” Ramathuba said.

Jobs created

Already, approximately 367 permanent jobs have been created, with further employment opportunities expected as the project expands over the coming seasons and years.

Ramathuba said the initiative is expected to generate additional employment, stimulate local businesses, create opportunities for emerging farmers and small enterprises, and strengthen the agricultural value chain.

“Its economic benefits must extend beyond the boundaries of this farm and reach households and communities across Limpopo,” she said.

WIPHOLD

WIPHOLD Managing Director Ronnie McKenzie said the beans project, on 200ha from January to July 2026, created about 700 temporary harvesting jobs that helped communities that had little to put on their tables.

Zebediela Citrus Estate employs close to 400 full-time employees and is producing tomatoes, watermelons, cabbage and citrus this coming season.

The newly planted trees will only start bearing fruit in the next four to five years. In the meantime, the farm will produce cash crops and harvest from the resuscitated orchards.