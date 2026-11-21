Political analyst Solly Rashilo points out that the province has regressed at the top.

Limpopo ANC provincial chairperson Dr Phophi Ramathuba may have helped appoint more women than men as mayors across the province’s 22 municipal councils, but she remains the only woman at the top.

The latest crop of mayors will run municipalities from 5 November 2026 to 5 November 2031, and the list is a mix of young blood and experienced hands.

They include councillors Petronella Mauwane for Ba-Phalaborwa and Hlubani Machebele for Collins Chabane municipalities.

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It is not a first for Ramathuba. When she took office as premier in June 2024, she appointed more women than men to her Provincial Executive Council – a clear signal that gender parity was not a slogan for her.

Now, two years later, she has extended that same principle from the provincial cabinet to council chambers across Limpopo.

Some of the women appointed as mayors include Fhulufelo Mutheiwana for Thulamela, Rosina Ramalatso for Letaba, Letta Moabelo for Molemole, Nkele Maluleka for Thabazimbi, Thabitha Modise for Lephalale, Dorcus Mboi for Makhado, Thandy Zitha for Giyani, Dorah Mphethi for Fetakgomo Tubatse, and Anna Mboweni for Modimolle-Mookgophong municipalities.

The appointment of executive mayors for Polokwane, Mopani, Waterberg, Sekhukhune, Vhembe and Capricorn municipalities is scheduled for later this month.

If included, there will be nine male mayors and 13 female mayors to run 22 Limpopo municipal councils over the next five years.

Speaking during back-to-back media briefings at Frans Mohlala House, the ANC headquarters in Polokwane this week, Reuben Madadzhe said the ANC in Limpopo was advocating for women’s emancipation.

But what about at the top?

Political analyst Solly Rashilo also pointed out that the province has regressed at the top.

“There is only one woman in the Provincial Executive Council top five; Cabinet went from 6 women to 4 women. Even the ANC Women’s League complained,” he said.

Rashilo said new women mayors fall into three groups: Mphethi is tested, while Ramalatso, Zitha, Ngobeni and Musolwa are continuity. Mauwane in Ba-Phalaborwa – a journalist in a hung council – is learning on the job.

“My verdict is that parity without power is a trap. Women are getting the hardest hung councils while men keep safe seats at the top.

“The test is not how many are appointed in Nov 2026, but how many will ultimately survive to 2028 with clean audits and water running in the taps,” he said.

Others claimed that many women who were toppled from their leadership roles were dumped at district municipalities as back-benchers.

“The ANC Vhembe Regional Executive Committee sat last weekend to appoint mayors. During discussions, Madadzhe’s faction won as many of his foot soldiers were appointed as mayors in the district, as opposed to party provincial executive committee member Florence Radzilani’s slate.

“All those who were mayors, chief whips and speakers were dumped at the Vhembe District Municipality. Whether they will add value or not remains to be seen, as the mere fact that they were reshuffled means they were ineffective and inefficient in their previous portfolios,” said an ANC source, who spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of reprisal.

He said the newly appointed had earned it and were not given the jobs on a silver platter.

“They underwent the same recruitment stages, including interviews, asked the same questions as their male counterparts, but emerged with flying colours at the end of the process,” said Madadzhe.

Deployment process

Deployment decisions, he said, are informed by internal organisational processes and guided by the imperative to place capable and committed cadres at the centre of local governance. He said deployment and redeployment remain the prerogative of the ANC.

“In line with the mandate arising from the Special Provincial Executive Committee meeting held on 14 November 2026, the PEC officials have been entrusted with the responsibility to finalise the deployment of Political Management Teams across municipalities in Limpopo.

“Mayors emerge from a rigorous process that includes interviews conducted by a panel appointed by the National Executive Committee (NEC), while speakers and chief whips are deployed by the PEC officials, having followed a rigorous process from the three names recommended by the respective regional executive committees.”