Here are the bank's four predictions for Black Friday in 2026

Most shoppers go into Black Friday with one aim: to buy more for less. However, Discovery Bank’s early November spending data points to a value-conscious Black Friday, where convenience, essential purchases and tighter control over each transaction will shape how people shop.

The bank on Wednesday announced four predictions for Black Friday 2026, based on its clients’ spending from 1 to 15 November and its analysis of previous Black Fridays.

According to data, transaction volumes are expected to rise faster than spend, online purchases to account for more than 50% of Black Friday card spend, online grocery shopping to approach half of grocery spend, and essential categories to remain at the centre of consumer demand.

People will still buy this Black Friday

CEO of Discovery Bank, Hylton Kallner, said data suggests that South Africans will still participate in Black Friday on 27 November, but they will approach the day with greater discipline.

“They are spreading purchases across smaller baskets, prioritising value and essentials, and using digital channels to shop and pay more conveniently.”

Four predictions for Black Friday

Clients shopping more often and spending more

Kallner said data suggests shoppers are expected to make more purchases this Black Friday, with spend per client rising as clients shop more frequently.

Among Discovery Bank clients who were on the book from 1 to 15 November 2025, average spend per client increased by 13% over the same period this year, while transactions per client increased by 11%, indicating that the growth in spend is being driven mainly by more frequent purchases rather than larger baskets.

“These figures offer a like-for-like comparison of the same cohort of clients in November 2025 compared to November 2026. Last year’s trends are detailed in the Black Friday 2025 report,” he added.

“The data suggests that economic pressure is not causing clients to withdraw from Black Friday promotions. Instead, they are shopping more often and spending more overall. For retailers, this means encouraging frequent, repeat purchases is likely to matter as much as basket size.”

Payments are becoming decisively digital

He noted that Black Friday this year is set to be more digital than before, with a greater share of shopping taking place online and more card payments being made through digital wallets.

According to Discovery Bank’s data, online spend accounted for 36% of total spend from 1 to 15 November 2026, with a sharp rise expected as Black Friday promotions intensify.

Average online spend per client already represents more than half of average card spend per client. Online purchases accounted for 45% of all Black Friday card spend in 2025, and Discovery Bank expects this share to exceed 50% in 2026.

“One in every five transactions was completed online during the first half of November, with online transaction volumes expected to rise further as payday and Black Friday approach.

“The way clients pay is also changing quickly. Nearly half of all card transactions during the period, 46.7%, were completed through digital wallets, up from 45.2% during the same period last year. Tap-and-go payment is moving from an alternative method to an everyday habit,” said Kallner.

Online grocery shopping accelerating

Data also suggests that online grocery shopping is expected to account for nearly half of grocery spend as consumers prioritise convenience and seek to avoid in-store Black Friday queues.

“Online grocery shopping is growing at roughly twice the rate of grocery spending overall. This suggests that convenience-led digital shopping now extends beyond discretionary Black Friday purchases and into everyday household spending,” said Kallner.

“Retailers that can serve clients effectively across both physical and digital channels will be better positioned to meet different shopping preferences and reach a broader client base.”

Essential spend categories remain in the lead

Kallner highlighted that Black Friday 2026 is expected to reflect a disciplined approach to spending, with clients using promotions to stock up on essential items at discounted prices.

“Groceries, eating out and takeaways, and fuel together accounted for nearly half of total spend during the first half of November, broadly in line with the categories that led Black Friday spending in 2025,” he said.

“Fuel recorded the largest year-on-year increase, with spend increasing by 54% while transaction volumes grew by 24%, as would be expected in the context of record-high fuel prices this year.

“Households are therefore likely to use retailer promotions to stock up on household essentials, but high fuel prices will continue to constrain their overall spending ability.”