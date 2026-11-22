Fake customer service numbers, cloned stores and doctored payment slips. Experts warn Black Friday scams could hit fever pitch as shoppers look for help.

Customer service scams could reach fever pitch this Black Friday as frustrated shoppers abandon overloaded call centres or struggle with failed online payments and search for help.

And because they are damn smart at what they do, fraudsters are placing fake customer service numbers in search results, hoping to catch consumers looking for an alternative way to contact retailers.

With Black Friday just days away, Bruce von Maltitz, CEO of customer experience technology provider 1Stream, warned that criminals could exploit long waiting times and the pressure on retailers’ customer service operations.

“A customer who gives up after forty minutes on hold goes looking for another number, and a fraudster may be waiting at the top of the search results,” he said.

Fraudsters are damn good at what they do

According to the Online Retail in South Africa 2026 study, online sales are expected to reach approximately R159 billion this year, about a tenth of national retail turnover.

Of the 201 retailers surveyed, 61.2% identified declined card payments as the main reason customers abandoned online shopping baskets.

Massmart reported a 30% increase in Google search interest in Black Friday over a three month period compared with the corresponding period last year.

The figures suggest another busy shopping season, with retailers potentially facing additional pressure on customer service operations when payments fail or deliveries go wrong.

But fake customer service lines are only one of several scams targeting consumers.

Criminals are also using fraudulent social media advertisements, cloned online stores and bogus courier payment requests to steal money and banking information.

Artificial intelligence is being used to impersonate legitimate businesses, while doctored proof of payment screenshots are intended to trick merchants into releasing goods before funds reflect in their accounts.

Fake documents, fake services

Neil Schwartzman, cofounder of payments company Swiffy, warned that criminals were becoming more convincing.

“Scammers are impersonating legitimate retailers, delivery companies, banks and payment providers, and their tactics are becoming increasingly convincing.

A professional-looking website doesn’t necessarily mean it’s a legitimate one,” he said.

Fellow cofounder Jadie Naicker added that fraud was not always immediately recognisable.

“Black Friday fraud doesn’t always look suspicious. Sometimes it looks like a legitimate checkout, a helpful customer service agent or an ordinary banking notification,” he said.

Vigilance counts

Consumers should check website addresses, verify merchant names and transaction amounts in their banking applications and never disclose one time passwords.

Swiffy also recommended temporarily lowering card transaction limits and using virtual cards for online purchases.

Cofounder Christian Di Zio warned against rushing payments.

“Never let urgency override verification. A few extra seconds of caution before clicking ‘pay’ can make all the difference between a great deal and an expensive mistake,” he said.

Also, PayInc data showed online shopping activity peaked between 10:00 and 11:00 on Black Friday last year, the kind of rush von Maltitz warned could place customer service operations under pressure when shoppers need help.