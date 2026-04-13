Business

Home » Business

Here’s how Johannesburg’s negative ratings watch could affect you

Picture of Jarryd Westerdale

By Jarryd Westerdale

Journalist

4 minute read

13 April 2026

03:40 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

Ratings agency Global Credit Rating last week adjusted Johannesburg's ratings outlook to negative due a lack of audited financial statements.

Economists speak on the dangers of ratings agency's negative watch.

Commissioner Street in the Johannesburg CBD. Picture: Jarryd Westerdale

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

The Johannesburg municipality is walking a financial tightrope after a ratings agency reacted to the city’s lack of financial compliance.

A Moody’s-affiliated ratings agency, Global Credit Rating (GCR), last week placed the City of Johannesburg (CoJ) on a negative ratings watch.

GCR stated that the move was due to “material uncertainty in the audit process” and the failure to have its financial statements signed off by the Auditor-General of South Africa.

“GCR continues to engage with CoJ and will update the rating once the financial accounts are finalised, and the impact of the disputes on the ongoing financial performance can be assessed.”

“If the audited financial statements for fiscal 2025 are not made available in due course, the ratings may be suspended due to insufficient information,” the rating agency stated last week.

‘Financial flexibility and service delivery’

The municipality has indicated that the financials will be signed off by the end of May, with the rating agency confirming the situation could be rectified.

“The rating outlook could revert to stable if the Auditor General substantially accepts the submissions from CoJ and there are adequate mechanisms to prevent audit delays in future audits,” GCR stated.

Chief Economist at the Bureau for Economic Research, Lisette Ijssel de Scheepers, said that the decision was “an early warning rather than an immediate crisis” that gave the city breathing room.

However, if the municipality did not meet the deadline, it could have severe consequences.

“Failure to act could materially constrain the city’s financial flexibility and service delivery capacity over time,” the economist told The Citizen.

RELATED ARTICLES

Ijssel de Scheepers explained that weaker outlooks “typically lead to higher perceived risks” for financial institutions.

“This may lead to higher borrowing costs, as lenders demand increased interest rates to compensate for risk, or even reduced access to funding, particularly from institutional investors with strict credit requirements.

“If the underlying issues driving the downgrade are not resolved, the outlook downgrade could eventually translate into a full credit rating downgrade.

“Over time, this may lead to sustained increases in debt-servicing costs, placing pressure on the city’s operating budget,” Ijssel de Scheepers concluded.

‘Deeper issue is capability’

Following the ratings downgrade, Chartered Governance Institute of South Africa (CGISA) CEO Stephen Sadie wrote that South African municipalities were short on expertise, not governance policies.

Bemoaning the state of basic service delivery in the country, he argued municipalities had been crippled by political loyalty being placed above efficient management.

“The deeper issue is capability. Bulk water systems are complex, technical operations. Yet many of the responsible entities lack sufficient engineering expertise at board level.

“What is missing is not knowledge, nor frameworks, nor solutions. What is missing is the will to appoint the right people to our governing bodies.

“Until that changes, the country will remain trapped in its current contradiction: a world-class governance framework, and a lived reality that falls well short of it,” Sadie stated.

Support Local Journalism

Add The Citizen as a Preferred Source on Google and follow us on Google News to see more of our trusted reporting in Google News and Top Stories.

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Read more on these topics

Johannesburg Moody's ratings

EDITOR'S CHOICE

South Africa Elon Musk alleges bribery plot in SA Starlink licence battle
Politics WATCH: Geordin Hill-Lewis succeeds Steenhuisen as new DA federal leader
Politics ‘The blue machine works’: Zille says she will not come back again [VIDEO]
South Africa BMA Easter border operations reveal illegal crossings down, facilitator arrests rise
Politics DA must offer South Africa more, says Geordin Hill-Lewis

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News