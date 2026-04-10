Main Street Sundays: 8 reasons to visit Marshalltown this weekend

Here's everything you can look forward to at Main Street Sundays, the free, car-free event transforming Johannesburg's Marshalltown on Sunday, 12 April.

Johannesburg’s inner city is getting a people-first makeover this Sunday, 12 April, and it’s completely free for you to attend.



Main Street Sundays is a car-free, open-streets event running from 10am to 5pm along Main Street in Marshalltown, turning one of the city’s busiest roads into a walkable playground for everyone.

Here’s everything you can look forward to.

1. It’s a totally free day out in Jozi

Main Street Sundays is mahala: no tickets, no entry fees, no catch. Just get yourself to Main Street in Marshalltown between 10am and 5pm on Sunday, 12 April. You can walk, cycle, Uber in, or drive and leave your car at Standard Bank’s parking at 20 Thorpe Street or Anglo’s parking at 42 Parkade on Anderson Street.

Inner-city art is rising at the Asisebenze Gallery. Picture: Supplied

2. The street becomes nine different activation zones

Forget a single-stage event. From 44 Main all the way down to Gandhi Square, Main Street transforms into nine distinct activation zones, meaning no matter where you wander, something different is happening. Think of it as one long, living block party with a different vibe every few hundred metres.

3. You can catch live music, including a Jozi hip-hop icon

Music lovers, this one’s for you. Live music will be flowing throughout the day, with performances by Osmic Menoe, one of Johannesburg’s most popular hip-hop figures, among the highlights.

4. There’s a full kids’ zone with a pop-up children’s museum

Parents can bring the little ones. The kids’ zone features an entire pop-up children’s museum, plus street games, painting activities and more to keep young Joburgers busy and buzzing. It’s a rare chance to let kids loose in the city without worrying about traffic.

The Marshalltown precinct. Picture: Supplied

5. Thirty makers are showcasing their art, crafts and designs

If you’re into supporting local creatives, the makers’ zone is a must-visit. Thirty different artisans, designers and crafters will be on display. This marks a great opportunity to discover new talent, find something unique, and shop local while you explore the street.

6. You can skate, cycle, stroll or just sit and breathe

The active mobility zone is open to bikes, trikes, prams, strollers, skateboarders and roller skaters – but there’s no pressure to do anything at all. The whole point of Main Street Sundays is to experience the city without the noise and rush of traffic.

7. There’s a zen zone for wellness and a food court for everything else

Start your morning in the zen zone outside 44 Main, complete with trees, fountains and mind-and-body wellness offerings. Then work up an appetite and head to the food court at Gandhi Square.

A street in Marshalltown. Picture: Supplied

8. You can walk an art mile through the inner city

For culture lovers, the day stretches beyond Main Street itself. A dedicated art mile runs from Standard Bank Gallery, which opens its new Homecoming exhibition on Sunday, down Simmonds Street to Asisebenze Gallery, opposite Rand Club. It’s a rare chance to experience Joburg’s inner-city arts scene on foot, on your own terms.

Main Street Sundays is a free event taking place on Main Street in Marshalltown, on Sunday, 12 April, from 10am to 5pm. Parking is available at Standard Bank (20 Thorpe Street) and Anglo Parkade (42 Anderson Street).