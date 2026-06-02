Huawei nova 15 Max arrives with the biggest battery in its class and exceptional value

The Huawei nova 15 Max delivers more battery, more value and more for your money.

South Africans will soon be able to purchase the HUAWEI nova 15 Max, a smartphone that brings a fresh combination of long-lasting power, dependable durability and immersive entertainment to the nova series.

Designed for users who demand reliable all-day performance without compromise, the latest addition to the nova series combines power, style and innovation in one sleek device.

At a time when smartphone prices continue to climb globally due to rising component costs, the HUAWEI nova 15 Max stands out by delivering exceptional performance and quality without a corresponding price increase. Combining one of the largest batteries in its class, generous memory and storage, durable design and advanced photography features, it offers outstanding value for South Africans looking to get more from their smartphone without stretching their budget.

Starting at just R7 999, the HUAWEI nova 15 Max will be available in South Africa from 8 June 2026. Customers will also receive a HUAWEI Added Value Pack worth up to R7 596, including Unlimited Screen Damage Protection and HUAWEI FreeBuds SE valued at R1 499 at selected retailers.

At the heart of the HUAWEI nova 15 Max is an impressive 8500mAh HUAWEI Super Battery, engineered to help users stay connected, entertained and productive for longer. The new battery experience now offers a larger capacity and longer battery life compared to the previous generation. When put through its paces, the HUAWEI nova 15 Max showed it is able to support up to 23 hours of continuous video playback, ensuring dependable performance throughout the day. The HUAWEI nova 15 also introduces reverse charging technology, enabling users to conveniently power compatible Huawei devices on the go, effectively turning the smartphone into a portable power bank.

The HUAWEI nova 15 Max has also been built to handle the realities of daily life. Built for durability, the HUAWEI nova 15 Max has achieved the SGS Premium Performance Mark 5-Star Drop Resistance certification, a testament to how it disperses impact force and reduces the risk of damage from everyday drops. In addition, precision sealing technology at key body joints helps prevent dust and debris from entering the device, while the device’s IP65 rating provides protection against dust and water exposure during everyday use.

For photography enthusiasts, the HUAWEI nova 15 Max comes equipped with a 50MP Ultra Vision Camera featuring an advanced RYYB colour filter array that improves light intake by 40%. Combined with a large sensor and f/1.9 aperture, the camera excels in challenging lighting conditions, transforming night scenes, indoor gatherings and everyday moments into bright, detail-rich images that are ready to share.

The user experience is further enhanced by a stunning 6.84-inch OLED Eye Comfort Display that delivers immersive visuals with smooth responsiveness and intelligent viewing adaptation. Whether navigating the outdoors under bright sunlight or binge-watching content late at night, users can enjoy a consistently comfortable and vivid viewing experience. With up to 4 000 nits of dynamic peak brightness, the display ensures bright highlights, deep contrast and rich detail in every scene.

With its powerful battery, durable design, capable camera system and immersive display, the HUAWEI nova 15 Max is shaping up to be one of Huawei’s most compelling nova devices yet. South African consumers won’t have to wait long to experience it for themselves.

The HUAWEI nova 15 Max will be available from 8 June 2026 at a recommended retail price of R7 999. As part of the launch offer, customers can enjoy a HUAWEI Added Value Pack worth up to R7 596, including Unlimited Screen Damage Protection and HUAWEI FreeBuds SE valued at R1 499 at selected retailers.

Terms and Conditions apply. The device is available in Black, Cyan and Gold through Huawei’s official online store and participating retailers.