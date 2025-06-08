Are you one of the almost 16% who can afford a home loan over R1.3 million?

The question is not only if you can afford a home loan but if you can afford all the other expenses of owning a property.

Recent research by an independent economist reveals that less than 16% of South Africans can genuinely afford homes priced above R1.3 million, underscoring a growing disparity between loan approvals and actual affordability.

This raises questions about the financial sustainability of homeownership for the average buyer, Henri Le Grange, certified financial planner at Old Mutual Personal Finance, says.

“Qualifying for a bank loan does not necessarily mean you can afford all the costs that come with owning a home.

“The affordability gap often arises because banks assess loan eligibility primarily based on income thresholds, without considering your broader financial plan.”

Le Grange says banks typically evaluate affordability based not only on gross income but also on disposable income, net income and previous monthly expenses.

“However, they consider past data and may not account for additional costs that come with homeownership, such as maintenance, insurance, or the impact of interest rate changes.

Some people get home loans but cannot afford true repayment

“As a result, I have seen customers approved for loans that exceed their true repayment capacity, threatening their financial well-being. This disconnect highlights the importance of seeking professional advice before buying a home.”

Research by Izak Odendaal, Investment Strategist at Old Mutual Wealth, highlights key reasons why owning a home remains out of reach for many South Africans: stagnant wages, rising inflation and higher interest rates.

“South Africa’s high interest rates and increasing property prices have made homeownership increasingly difficult.

“Many prospective buyers have been locked out of the market due to these combined factors, resulting in record-low affordability levels in the housing sector.

“Buying a home is one of the biggest financial decisions you will ever make, and it is easy to underestimate the true cost of ownership.

“Many customers also overlook the ongoing costs tied to homeownership, such as maintenance, insurance, property taxes and utilities, all expenses that can place additional strain on household budgets over time.”

Financial adviser can help look at your financial long-term plan

However, he says that a financial adviser can help customers look beyond simply qualifying for a loan and ensure they are financially prepared for the long term.

“Many customers focus only on whether they can afford the loan repayment, often neglecting their long-term goals. It is not just about paying the bond. You must plan effectively to secure your long-term financial well-being.”

Le Grange says working with a financial adviser helps you to create a realistic budget and prepare for upfront as well as long-term costs.

“A solid financial plan ensures you are ready for the responsibilities that come with homeownership. The goal is to help customers avoid borrowing more than they can manage and stay financially secure in the future.”

Le Grange encourages consumers to take these practical steps to check if they can afford a home loan before committing to one:

#1: Prepare for ongoing and unexpected costs: When you buy a home, do not just budget for the deposit and monthly home loan payments. Ensure you are ready for other costs, such as repairs, maintenance and higher utility bills.

There are also transfer duty, conveyancing fees and bond registration costs, which consumers often overlook.

These costs can arise unexpectedly, and therefore it is important to set aside extra money to cover these expenses and avoid financial strain.

#2: Test your ability to make home loan repayments: Before committing to a home loan, try putting aside the amount you would pay each month into a savings account.

This will help you to see if you can afford the repayment comfortably and, if necessary, adjust your spending habits to make sure you are ready for the commitment.

#3: Think about changes in interest rates: Interest rates can change, which means your home loan repayments may increase in the future. It is a good idea to think about how a rate increase could affect your budget and make sure you are in a position to handle any changes to your repayment amount.

#4: Choose a loan term that fits your budget: When you take out a home loan, think about how much time you want to pay it off.

A shorter loan term will mean higher monthly payments, but you will pay less interest overall.

A longer loan term can lower your payments, but you will pay more interest in the long run. Choose a loan term that works for your budget and future needs.

#5: Speak with a financial adviser and have a financial plan in place

A financial adviser can help you consider your overall financial situation and create a plan that works for your short-term and long-term goals.

They can also highlight any risks or hidden costs and suggest the best strategy for managing your home loan while keeping your finances healthy.

In a challenging economic environment, affordability and financial resilience have never been more important, Le Grange says.

“Now more than ever, making informed financial decisions is key to building a secure future. Speaking to a trusted financial adviser can help to ensure your choices support both your immediate needs and long-term goals.”