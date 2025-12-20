How to celebrate Christmas with a meal under R500

Christmas meals don't have to break the bank

It is Dezemba in South Africa, a time when food, culture and family come together. It is also a time when our budgets feel tighter than ever and with the rising cost of groceries, a full festive feast feels out of reach. Or does it?

The people at Spar say your celebration does not have to be expensive to be generous and tasty. They claim you can create a complete holiday meal for under R500.

Various cultures of SA

The best part of living in South Africa is the ways that different cultures influence the flavours of the festive feast, Mpudi Maubane, national PR, communications and sponsorships manager at the Spar Group says.

“There is the Shisa Nyama style of cooking with meat grilled outdoors on a fire or gas and served with sides like pap, chakalaka and salads. Or the Cape Malay spiciness with bobotie, geelrys and other foods that reflect our heritage and flavour.

“Then there is the roast with turkey and stuffing inspired by cold wintry climates. And the fresh, light approach that fits perfectly with summer temperatures and includes salads, fresh fruits and seafood. Regardless of your preference, your under R500 celebration does not need to sacrifice cultural relevance or flavour, it just needs smart shopping and mindful substitutions.”

How to budget for Christmas dinner

Maubane says you should start with breaking down your budget according to your ingredients like this:

R100 to R150 for the main proteins;

R150 to R170 for sides, salads or a mix of veggies and starch;

R80 to R90 for dessert or a fresh fruit platter;

R100 for extras.

“It is a good idea to choose a centrepiece that delivers flavour. Chicken is an instant winner. A small chicken (1.2kg) can feed up to three people and a large chicken (2kg+) can feed up to eight people, which makes it one of the best value options.

“It also gives you the freedom to serve a dish that feels celebratory without overspending and you can use it in so many different ways, such as a seasoned flattie on the braai, stuffed with bread and roasted in the oven or grilled and sliced into a salad.”

For seafood enthusiasts, Maubane says hake is a popular summer choice. If you prefer a classic roast, the gammon is a good option.

Summer allows for cheaper food choices

Maubane says summer also makes it possible for South Africans to build an abundant table using ingredients that makes it easy to stretch your rands. A colourful salad made of tomatoes, lettuce, cucumber and maize kernels is an affordable and delicious centrepiece.

You can balance this with a potato salad or, if you fancy something with a whisper of spicy sweetness, you can whip up a pot of geelrys.

Now you can add to these festive flavours with tasty starches, such as the table staple of chakalaka with pap, garlic and herb braai rolls and even a sourdough loaf of bread.

Something sweet to end the meal

Finally, she says, as you sit back in the sun to enjoy the afternoon, something sweet can wrap up your meal perfectly. Fresh fruit is the most affordable and beautiful festive dessert (and also one of the healthiest!).

Think pineapples, mangoes, grapes and berries. Pair them with a small sponge or loaf cake to create a dessert that looks generous and hits the sweet spot. Another tasty idea is to make your own trifle with jelly, instant dessert, custard and fruit.