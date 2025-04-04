Here’s how you can make four burgers for R50 with retailer’s new food deal

Pick n Pay is trying to entice cash-strapped customers with a four-burger deal for R50.

The cost of living for South Africans has increased over the years, with people buying only the food items they need to survive and forgetting about the luxuries.

The public and private sectors have introduced several campaigns to alleviate people’s burdens.

National Treasury recently announced the expansion of food items exempt from value-added tax (VAT). Retailers such as Woolworths have previously introduced the Dinner and Dessert under R150 deal.

Pick n Pay has also come to the party with a four-burger deal for R50.

How does the burger deal work?

Starting on Friday, 4 April 2025, people can get five ingredients to make four cheeseburgers for R50 at Pick n Pay.

The retailer did not specify when the deal would end, but it will be available on Fridays. It said the deal was designed to help people enjoy affordable meals at home when budgets are under increasing pressure.

The five ingredients that a buyer would receive for R50 are:

four patties,

four burger buns,

lettuce mix,

two slicing tomatoes, and

processed cheese slices.

How much do these ingredients usually cost?

The five ingredients at Pick n Pay would normally cost R152.95, with the most expensive being the patties.

The ingredients at the retailer’s rival, Checkers, would cost R245.94. However, it is important to note that the ingredients at Checkers are not the same brand as those at Pick n Pay, as some ingredients at Checkers can’t be found in the retailer’s no-name brand.

Some of the ingredients at Pick n Pay are also packaged in smaller quantities to fit the idea of making four burgers, and at Checkers, they are packaged in larger quantities.

Other food deals to help consumers

Previously, Woolworths had introduced a dinner and dessert under R150. People had to pick between four proteins: crumbed chicken schnitzels, hake fishcakes, lightly dusted hake portions, or crumbed pork schnitzels.

The deal also included choosing between a fresh and crunchy house salad or roasted vegetables. People could choose between a fruit salad or chocolate caramel cupcakes for dessert.

The idea was that all these items could serve four people.

Expansion of the food basket

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana announced during his budget speech that the government has added more items on the food basket.

From 1 May 2025, the list will include edible offal of sheep, poultry, goats, swine and bovine animals; specific cuts such as heads, feet, bones and tongues; dairy liquid blend; and tinned or canned vegetables.

